Runners of all ages and abilities are invited to join either the 10K or Lake Cumberland Half Marathon in Pulaski County on September 10. Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County is again hosting the dual event that attracts local runners and many from other states.
Last year was the first year for the 10K and resumption of the half marathon since the pandemic. A total of 136 runners participated with travel from the farthest distance coming from Myersville, MD, over 500 miles. In the past, runners have come from as far as Texas, Colorado and Florida. What draws many to the event is the course through the quiet countryside and small-town setting, along with an opportunity to support the local Habitat for Humanity.
The runners in the half marathon begin at 7:30 a.m. by crossing the bridge at Bronston, traveling up Hwy 1247, into the City of Ferguson, then to Somerset, passing two completed Habitat for Humanity homes, heading downtown and finishing at Somerset Community College. Those participating in the 10K will begin at 8:15 a.m. near Ferguson United Methodist Church and follow the half marathon course, finishing at Somerset Community College. Water stations and course monitors will assist along the course. Local police will provide traffic and safety assistance. Registration is open online or on Facebook at Lake Cumberland Half & 10K. The early registration discount ends July 31.
All proceeds from the event will help pay for materials to build the next Habitat for Humanity home in Somerset. The local Habitat affiliate has already completed three homes and is in the process of scheduling interviews for the next prospective homeowners. Habitat for Humanity works to provide affordable housing by working with volunteers and the homeowner to construct their home. Keeping labor costs to a bare minimum makes the 30-year homeowner mortgage much more affordable, often less than local monthly rent rates. Homeowners must have a steady income and provide at least 250 hours of "sweat equity" toward the construction of their home. They also agree to participate in financial management and home care classes to help assure long-term success in owning their new home.
Habitat for Humanity of Pulaski County is a completely grass-roots organization. A group of dedicated volunteers conduct all of the fundraising, homeowner selection and administration--there are no paid staff. Numerous volunteer opportunities are available. Volunteer course monitors and race "cheerleaders/encouragers" are needed for the Lake Cumberland Half & 10K. Business sponsorships are also welcome. o get involved, email PualskiKYHabitat@gmail.com or send a message on Facebook: Pulaski KY Habitat for Humanity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.