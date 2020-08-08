If you've never been to a Relay for Life event before, but were in downtown Somerset Friday night around 7:30 p.m. to hear all the sirens and cheers — congratulations. You've witnessed part of the area's battle against cancer.
Normally, Relay for Life of Pulaski County holds a larger-scale event, often at The Center for Rural Development, lasting throughout the night. It's partly about raising awareness of cancer and raising money for the efforts to battle and cure it, and partly about the tributes and stories of those who have battled the various versions of the disease.
However, just as many other things have been different in 2020 because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus, the local Relay for Life found itself adjusting its plans.
"(W)ith COVID restrictions still in place in regard to large gatherings, we were not able to safely put hundreds of people in one area," Brooke Cary Whitis, American Cancer Society Senior Community Development Manager, told the Commonwealth Journal. "But we still wanted to recognize and honor our cancer survivors, so we decided to do a car parade."
It was an experiment, to be sure; Whitis noted, "Trying to throw this together in 10 days, we weren't sure if two people would show up."
Turns out it was quite a bit more than that. With 23 first responder vehicles, including fire trucks and police cars, a local radio media vehicle, and 43 individual cars containing cancer survivors and loved ones, there were 67 vehicles to take place in total. Every vehicle had an average of about three people in it, said Whitis.
"We were very pleased," said Whitis. "... Relay for Life is across the nation. Many (similar events) just flat-out cancelled. We didn't want to do that. We tried to figure out how to keep (participants) safe and still honor them."
Whitis noted that there were brand new cancer survivors from after last year's event making their first relay lap, and they needed to be included and celebrated, and everyone got their survivor lapel pin.
"We didn't want them to not get their (relay) lap because of COVID, because it was important to them and important to us," said Whitis.
And then there were those who wanted to keep participating in Relay for Life's celebration after years of doing so. Henrietta Nichols, among the longest-term participating cancer survivors at 32 years, said being present for the event Friday was something special, because it means "I've had 32 years of life that I probably would not have had."
Nichols has been to every single Relay for Life event held in Somerset over the years, celebrating her surviving Stage 3 breast cancer.
"It's always uplifting, always a really good experience," she said from her vehicle lined up ready for the parade.
"It's been a challenge," she added, regarding her battle with cancer, "but God is good."
First responders included the Somerset Police Department, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS, Haynes Knob Fire Department, White Lily Fire Department, Eubank Fire Department and more.
The parade started at Somerset High School, and went the same route as the school's annual homecoming parade, down East Oak Street, turning left onto Main Street, then circling the Fountain Square to East Mt. Vernon Street, turning left onto College Street and ending back at the Somerset Board of Education parking lot.
The always-popular luminaria ceremony, involving lighted bags featuring the names of loved ones who have had cancer, was closed this year. But it was filmed on Facebook Live, and the video has been widely shared in social media, said Whitis, so those who wish to see the ceremony and the 150 luminaria bags can do so online.
Like all businesses and organizations, the effects of the reaction to COVID-19 has drastically impacted the American Cancer Society. Whitis said the organization is now just trying to cover the research it has committed to fund and "keep the doors to our 34 Hope Lodges open."
She added, "We couldn't have done this without the support of the Somerset Police Department, City of Somerset, Somerset Board of Education and the amazing volunteers with Relay For Life of Pulaski County."
The event was so successful Friday that many expressed a desire to continue the parade even when the event can be held in person again as normal.
"We've had amazing feedback, and have heard from a lot of those survivors who said, 'Thank you,'" said Whits. "... I think a lot of them liked that the fact that their family got to be in the car with them. Their grandkids were in there, hooping and hollering, so there was a real sense of family and community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.