Survivors, are you ready for your close-up?
This year’s Relay for Life event, an annual celebration of those who have battled with cancer in its various forms and an opportunity to raise money to save lives from it, will take place this Friday, June 16, at The Center for Rural Development.
The event — which is free and open to the public — begins with an opening ceremony and “Survivor Lap” around the space at approximately 6 p.m.
“Survivors will come in and register and get their free survivor shirt, and then they’ll all take their lap,” said Brooke Cary Whitis, Community Development Manager in Pulaski County for the American Cancer Society, which benefits from finds raised by Relay For Life.
The event lasts until 2 a.m., “but nobody has to stay until” that time, noted Whitis. “We have a lot of people who just like to come for a little bit.”
This year’s theme is “Lights, Camera, Cure!” with a motif based on on Hollywood movies. Relay teams will be decorating their booth areas based on this theme, likely picking out a film they want to celebrate.
“For example, one team has picked the movie ‘Grease,’ and so they’ll have poodle skirt cupcakes and different things like that, and they’ll dress like the Pink Ladies from ‘Grease,’” said Whitis. “They can pick any movie that they want.”
Survivors get free refreshments. However, those who want to eat and pitch in for the cause can buy food from the various Relay teams who raise money throughout the year, with all the proceeds going to the American Cancer Society (ACS).
From 5:30 p.m. until 8 p.m., there will be a silent auction, and at 10 p.m., the lumunaria ceremony will be held, where bags with names of survivors and names of those who lost their battles with cancer are lit so that they glow in the darkness.
“The luminaria ceremony is the heart of a Relay event,” said Whitis. “It’s that time when we are quiet and stop walking the track. It’s our time to remember those who have battled cancer and those who passed away from cancer. It’s the sad moment in our event, but it’s the reality of a cancer journey for some. We can never forget our loved ones and it empowers us to fight back with events like Relay For Life, to raise money for cancer research and services like our Hope Lodge in Lexington.”
After that is the bell ceremony, a special opportunity to remember those who inspire the teams involved in Relay for Life.
“The ceremony was written by Andrea McGowan with Relay For Life of Casey County about seven years ago,” said Whitis. “When a cancer patient finishes treatment, they will ring a bell at their treatment center. In her poem, she talks about us ringing the bell for them. We are ringing the bell for those still in treatment and haven’t had their chance to ring the bell yet. But we are also ringing the bell for those who didn’t survive and didn’t get their chance to ring the bell.
“Following the reading of the poem, each person will ring the bell as they take their final lap around the Relay For Life track and think of the person they are ringing the bell for as they walk that lap,” added Whitis. “I have shared this poem with Relay For Life events around the United States and the world. In fact, last year, a Relay For Life event in South Africa used McGowan’s poem for their ceremony.”
The rest of the night will consist of games and activities, to provide a fun atmosphere and keep spirits aloft. That includes a scavenger hunt, as well as a live version of the classic toy game Hungry Hungry Hippos.
In this case, “the people are the hippos,” explained Whitis. “What we do is, they lie on the kind of carts like a mechanic would to go under a car, and somebody else pulls their legs, and we dump balls in the center of the floor, and we have little laundry baskets, and they have to use the baskets like a mouth and grab the balls. It is the funnest thing.”
Whitis noted that they’re up to 49 Relay for Life teams this year, working toward a goal of raising $100,000. The money raised goes to help the American Cancer Society with research and helping families. Funding also goes towards programs like Hope Lodge, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their families when they are receiving treatment. There are more than 30 locations around the country, one of which is located in Lexington.
This year, the American Cancer Society is funding $422 million dollars in 629 cancer research grants across the United States. In Kentucky, ACS is funding 5 research grants totaling $2.8 Million dollars.
For more information about Relay For Life of Pulaski County, contact the Event Lead, Cristi Blanton, at 606-875-2051
Relay for Life has been a tradition in Pulaski County for a long time. Whitis remembers going to her first one in the mid-1990s, and still finds it to be an incredibly important and meaningful event, not just for the good the money raised can do but for those who come together to find joy in the midst of great challenges.
“One thing we always like to stress is that a person is a cancer survivor the minute they’re diagnosed,” she said. “There are still some people who think they have to be done with treatment, and that’s not true. ... And you are (a survivor) for the rest of your life.
“That includes skin cancer,” she added. “A lot of times people with skin cancer don’t think they’re survivors, and they are. If you’ve ever heard the word ‘cancer,’ you’re a survivor.”
Whitis also enjoys seeing people who bring their children, to learn about empathy and how to help people when they need an emotional boost.
“It’s a chance for the community to come together and clap and cheer for them, whether it’s someone in the middle of treatment who is struggling — you can give them hope and encourage them — and sometimes it’s someone who is a 45-year survivor that is there to help the next person through the journey,” said Whitis. “It’s a safe place to cry, if you’ve lost someone to cancer. It’s a safe place to honor and remember those, because we can never forget them. They’re not statistics, they’re people.”
