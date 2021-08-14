It may have been a smaller event than in years past, but Friday evening’s Pulaski County Relay for Life meant so much for those who got to go.
Community Development Manager Brooke Whitis said around 50 survivors participated in the Relay’s Survivor Lap, which honors those who have survived cancer, whether they are newly diagnosed or beat the disease 50 years ago.
Whitis said that lap means something special, especially for those who have recently been told they have cancer.
“The newly diagnosed people needed to do their lap,” she said.
The organization decided to do Relay for Life this year despite the ongoing pandemic. Whitis said the belief and motivation behind doing Relay was, “Let’s try it. Let’s not forget the survivors.”
And in at least one case, the evening had a very special meaning.
Whitis said that the shortened event was closed out at 11 p.m. with a bell ringing ceremony.
“Typically when [a patient] finishes treatment, they ring a bell,” Whitis said. The Relay ceremony is for those who, for whatever reason, couldn’t ring their own bell at the end of treatment. That reason could have been due to outside circumstances, but loved ones also ring the bell in remembrance of those who passed away before they could ring it.
Whitis said that after the end of the ceremony, one survivor walked up to one of Relay’s volunteers and expressed how much the ceremony meant to her, since she wasn’t able to ring the bell at the treatment center due to COVID-19.
“Now I get to ring my bell,” Whitis reported her as saying.
Relay for Life – along with the Denim and Diamonds dinner held the night before – were not only ways to honor cancer survivors, but were also the final pushes towards fundraising for the American Cancer Society.
Whitis said that the ACS fundraising year begins on September 1, so between the beginning of the year last September through this weekend, the unofficial total that Pulaski County’s chapter raised was $120,000.
Their goal was $90,000, Whitis said.
“For being in a pandemic, I think that’s pretty incredible.”
The money raised goes to help the American Cancer Society with research and helping families. Funding also goes towards programs like Hope Lodge, a free place to stay for cancer patients and their families when they are receiving treatment. There are more than 30 locations around the country, one of which is located in Lexington.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.