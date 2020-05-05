RICHMOND, Ky. - The skeletal remains discovered last week in Pulaski County have been identified as missing Richmond mother, Ella Jackson, 48.
The announcement was made through a press release Tuesday morning from the Richmond Police Department, who received confirmation of the identification from Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck.
According to the release, the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort used dental records to positively identify Ms. Jackson.
As of now, there is no determined cause of death said Rodney Richardson, assistant chief of police with RPD.
On April 29, law enforcement with RPD served a search warrant at the Jackson's property in Wayne County after officers arrested Glenn Jackson, 39, of Richmond, and charged him with the murder of his wife. Ella Jackson had gone missing last October.
By coincidence, a night earlier, several residents of Pulaski County called and reported finding skeletal remains in a wooded area off South U.S. 27, about 3 miles from the McCreary County line. Pulaski neighbors Wayne County.
Along with the human skeletal remains, investigators with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office also discovered women's clothing items. The remains were then transported to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ella's family in their time of grief," Richardson said. "We are thankful to the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Pulaski County Coroner for assisting us in this investigation."
On April 24, Richmond Police arrested Glenn Jackson and charged him with the murder of his wife. Ella Jackson disappeared, leaving a 5-year-old son, her car and cell phone behind.
Glenn Jackson was arrested after “a significant amount of blood” was located in the trunk of his car. Richmond Police say the blood belonged to Ella Jackson.
“It is a reasonable inference that Ella is no longer alive, that she met her death through criminal means at her residence on Oct. 20, 2019, and (Glenn Jackson) intentionally caused the death of his wife,” the arrest citation reads.
On April 27, Glenn Jackson plead not guilty to charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse via video arraignment and is still being housed in the Madison County Detention Center.
Jackson is scheduled to appear in court again on May 6 for a preliminary hearing.
Additionally, in regards to the couple's six-year-old son, he is now in the custody of Jason Hans, Ella Jackson's first husband with whom she shares an adult son named Phillip.
