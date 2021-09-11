"I went across the hall to a meeting room. The meeting started at 9:30 a.m. At 9:37 a.m., boom. The building shook."
Col. Jimmy Allen recalled the scene as if it were only a week earlier, not 20 years. The retired Public Affairs Officer for Secretary of the Army and the Army Chief of Staff was a Kentucky boy, originally of Grayson County, who had found himself working in the nation's military hub, the Pentagon, located in Arlington, Va., just outside Washington D.C. On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, Allen had gone to work as usual and had things to do — but early on, they understood it would be no normal day at the headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense.
"Every morning I would go to the Secretary's office for a staff meeting," said Allen, noting that it was on the other side of the building from where the plane crashed. "After the meeting, we were standing around, watching TV, watching the New York situation unfold, and we saw the second plane hit. We realized that this is no longer an accident, this is an attack on our country. And the attitude of the Pentagon changed like that. All of a sudden, everybody went into a combat soldier mode.
"I had other business to do. I had to go back to my area and chair a meeting," he continued. "I was walking back to my meeting, and I had a photographer with me, and I told her that we would be a good target for attack, and she said, 'Oh my god, don't say that.'"
Unfortunately, Allen was right. American Airlines Flight 77 was one of four plane hijacked by al-Qaeda terrorists that day to be used as a weapon against major American targets. Two planes crashed into the World Trade Center towers in New York City, bringing them both to the ground; United Airlines Flight 93 was brought down in a field in Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to stop the hijacking, expected to take the plane toward the White House or U.S. Capitol Building. But Flight 77 found its target — the Pentagon.
Allen, now of Bowling Green, Ky., spoke about that fateful day's events on Saturday morning here in Somerset, for the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at the site of the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team (SRT) headquarters. Though it was the fifth year for the ceremony — and thus far the best attended, with close to 200 people present for the occasion — it marked 20 years since 9/11, a day generally recognized to have changed America — and in many ways, the world itself.
"I am pleased (with the turnout)," said SRT Chief Doug Baker following the ceremony. "We've got a lot of military (personnel) here, veterans, but we also like to see the civilians and the general public. ... (It's about) just to keep people remembering what happened and again, my thing is this: to remember what happened on 9/11, but to hope that a little bit of this will bring people back to the way we were on September 12. We all pulled together. It didn't matter what political party you were in, what the color of your skin was. Everybody was an American. We could use a lot more of that right now."
A permanent display at the site is a piece of steel from the towers in New York, something those attending could see up close and even touch. But surrounding it was something new, recognizing some of the most recent American lives lost to terrorists: the 13 U.S. service members killed at an attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan late last month, remembered in the form of empty chairs set up around the 9/11 steel display, with the names of those killed printed on the seats.
Another aspect of the ceremony that sparked memories of the sacrifices of 9/11: a page from Pulaski County 911 at 8:46, the moment the first plane, American Airlines Flight 11, hit the World Trade Center North Tower, its disembodied voice a solemn and haunting reminder of what happened that day, and a request to remember the lives that were lost then and since.
"Our thoughts are with all the heroes, both emergency service and civilians, who lost their lives on September 11, 2001," stated the voice over the scanner. "... We shall never forget."
Certainly, Allen has never forgotten. He recalled the confusion and destruction that took place at the Pentagon following the crash and how he and others leapt into action, trying to do anything they could to help. Allen had not only served in the military but was also on a volunteer fire department at one time, so his instincts took over in that dark time.
"The Pentagon has an evacuation plan much like a fire drill in school. Everybody files out, so I told my crew, 'Go to our assembly area and I'll meet you later. I'm going to go see if I can help.' So being the old fireman, I turn and run toward the blast," he said. "Now, we have 25,000 people running around in a panic. It's dark. It's hot. It's smoky, you can't see, and it's just a panic situation.
"So I'm trying to help people get to the door and help assist people who are injured," he continued. "The fire department finally comes in and runs us out — I wasn't the only one there obviously — and said, 'You've got to leave.' Well, there was a little pushback here and there because 'No Soldier Left Behind' kind of kicked in for us. They said, 'No, let us do our job. Get out of the building.'"
Allen continued to help out where he safely could throughout the day, and he volunteered to go back in later to help rescue people or recover fatalities, though it was ultimately decided to be too dangerous, so Allen went back to doing his public affairs duties.
He recalled that 125 people in the building were killed that day, along with 53 passengers on the plane and six crew members, as well as five hijackers.
Allen talked about the Pentagon building itself, its design and its massive size, with 6.6 million square feet of floor space — "To us country people, that's 150 acres of floor space" — and he observed that his Kentucky home town of Leitchfield, with a population of about 3,500 at that time, was considerably smaller than the Pentagon, where 25,000 people showed up for work along with Allen. Indeed, Grayson County itself wasn't that populated, he noted.
"Ironically, the Pentagon was dedicated on September 11, 1941 — exactly 60 years to the day of the attack," said Allen. "The Pentagon has been called the biggest government building in the world ... it's got all kinds of titles, but whatever it is, it is big."
Interestingly, the design of the Pentagon and its location helped keep the casualties down, said Allen. The plane had to approach the Pentagon on the west side from over the Arlington National Cemetery, so as to avoid other structures in the area. The hijackers' idea was to get as low and fast as they could and hit the Pentagon. If they'd hit anywhere else in the building, the deaths likely would have totaled in the thousands, said Allen, because the Pentagon was in the midst of a large-scale renovation project and the area where the plane hit had already had workers moved out, or was only starting to have them moved back in after work was done.
"The demolition had already started (in one the affected sections); they were already gutting it to renovate it," said Allen. "The plane hit right in between these two (renovated) sections, so there were very few people there. About 800 people had begun to move back into this first-renovated piece. It was actually designed to hold about 8,400 people."
Allen told of a friend, Paul Brady, whose desk was right outside the office of Lt. General Timothy Maude, the highest-ranking military officer killed that day — perhaps the first person hit by the plane, there in his office. His chief-of-staff, Brady, was searched for by Allen after the crash, but was unable to be located for days.
"I looked on the fatality lists and so forth," said Allen. "Finally one day, he walked into my office. My original office was destroyed in the fire. (It was) pretty close, probably a couple hundred yards from the blast. ... Paul comes walking in. I jump up and give him a hug and say, 'My goodness, man, where have you been?' His mother had been on her death bed for weeks in Youngstown, Ohio, and died on September 10 that night. He took emergency leave to go home to be with his mother. Her death definitely saved his life. There are stories like that all over the Pentagon."
Allen described September 11, 2001 as a "surreal day" and one that "seems like yesterday," even 20 years later. He remains in awe at how the very next day, 24,000 of that 25,000 showed up for work.
"They were determined not to let the terrorists get the best of them," said Allen. "They're not going. to win. (The Pentagon workers) came to work and they did their jobs ... without fear, without pause. That to me is the most amazing thing about the American spirit."
He added, "We cannot forget this. I don't want it written out of our history books, like the problems we're having now. I want our children and grandchildren to know what happened September 11, 2001, and I want it to be a respected day and an iconic day in history, much like ... Pearl Harbor, President Kennedy, the space shuttle. All these iconic days, I want 9/11 to continue to be one of those days."
Among other speakers, Eugene Lipps of the American Legion Post 38 Honor Guard read a written piece from the perspective of the American flag, and the Post 38 chaplain Clarence Floyd told the story of "Taps" before it was played along with a 21-gun salute. Bart Davidson played "Amazing Grace" on the bagpipes as well.
Somerset Mayor Alan Keck, Burnside Mayor Robert Lawson, and Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley all spoke at the ceremony. Kelley, like so many others can, recalled where he was when he first saw the plane hit the tower, and how he can never get the images out of his mind — the bad, as well as the heroics of the first responders at the scene, running toward it to help.
"People don't just run into trouble. You don't sacrifice your life to run toward trouble — you run away from it, unless you're called by God to run to it," he said. "These men and women, first responders and our military, they're called by God to do what they do, and I'm so thankful that they've answered that call, because without our first responders and our military, this country would not be a great country."
Keck also thanked those who serve their communities and country, and said that to "always remember" is another way of saying to never forget, one that goes back to the country's origins and "the courage of our founders to push back against tyranny and to launch this great experiment we now know as America." He also talked about the efforts to end slavery in the U.S. and the "Greatest Generation" fighting in World War II as examples of things to always remember, like those on Flight 93 who pushed back against the terrorists.
"We should remember the following day (after 9/11), when perhaps our country was more unified than it had ever been," said Keck, "that we were the United States of America, that we were together, that we were willing to fight on the same page for the principles that we love. Life, liberty, the pursuit of happiness is not promised. We have to remember all the sacrifice to preserve those freedoms. We're only a generation away from losing them."
Lawson said that "we as Christians must forgive but don't forget," and talked about his own military experience, 22 years in the infantry, including service in Operation Desert Storm. He urged people to show respect to the United States flag and National Anthem by standing at attention, placing a hand over the heart or saluting, and not taking a knee, leaving hats on or remaining seated, which he said was to "spit on the graves of the ones who shed their blood and gave their lives so that we may have our freedom."
He added, "We as leaders in our communities, our county, state and nation, must take a stand for what is right and support our military, our police officers and our first responders. We must take a stand for what is morally right, not what some specific group wishes for political gain. We must be strong and not let the right or the left persuade our convictions but stay strong in what we believe, in what is right and what is wrong to God Almighty."
