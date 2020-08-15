Nestled on a hilltop in Tateville off Coal Bank Road in southern Pulaski County is a cemetery that for many years didn’t have a name.
It was something that never sat well with Troy and Sue Hill. Mr. Hill had grown up in the area and understood it to be the final resting place for several African-Americans who had lived in a settlement nearby.
A few years ago, the Hills decided to put up a sign marking the cemetery but needed help in trying to find the proper name. They contacted the Pulaski County Cemetery Board, chaired by Gene Heath, and the Pulaski County Historical Society, then headed by Terry Colette. Neither had known of the cemetery’s existence until that time.
“It’s one of the few cemeteries locally that was never on record,” Hill said. “It was up there and it just kind of got abandoned.…From the time I was 12, I thought it was a shame because I wouldn’t want my loved ones to be forgotten.”
According to Heath, the Cemetery Board has worked on 480 local cemeteries so far. “We have been to some really remote places, believe me,” he said, adding of Coal Bank Road: “It’s a rugged road but you can get to the cemetery.”
Through the process, Hill was able to meet Nita Ingram, who has volunteered with the Historical Society since 2015. Her mother Charity Mills, who was born in the community that Hill, Heath and Colette were trying to research. Charity was the oldest daughter of Scott and Katie (Cato) Mills, who knew Hill’s grandfather.
“They lived down there in the 1930s,” Ingram said of her mother’s family, adding they moved to Somerset around 1939. “We just wanted to say thank you to Troy Hill’s family for being so kind as to preserve the cemetery.”
Though there are at least 16 graves at the cemetery, Ingram said, only one marker currently remains. Heath and Colette were able to determine a name carved on the smooth stone by tracing it with powder.
A sign was installed in the summer of 2016, identifying the graveyard as Mills Cemetery, with the Hills meeting with the remaining Mills family — including Charity and her brothers George and Eugene. They were able to identify where some relatives, including a brother, had been buried. Colette estimated that 3-4 graves could actually be documented.
Shortly thereafter, Charity Mills passed away at the age of 92.
Other members of the Mills family are believed to be buried in the Mt. Victory area of the Daniel Boone National Forest.
Anyone with information about the people buried at Mills Cemetery should contact the Pulaski County Cemetery Board through Facebook or by email at pulaskicountycemetery@yahoo.com.
