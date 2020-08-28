Representative Ken Upchurch was honored by the Kentucky Automobile Dealership Association (KADA) for his work in helping pass legislation championed by the business association.
Upchurch was presented the Legislative Achievement Award Friday morning at Don Franklin Chevrolet, Buick and GMC, by Don Franklin General Manager and KADA Treasurer Joe Cummins, along with KADA President Gay Williams.
Cummins called Upchurch an advocate for the car dealership industry and a friend to KADA. Among Upchurch’s work was the passage of the military vehicle tax exemption legislation, allowing Kentucky residents who are currently non-residents due to military service to have vehicle tax waived on their purchases.
Cummins pointed out that such laws benefit not only dealers but the consumers as well.
“It takes our legislators, like Ken, to keep everything going in the right direction,” Cummins said.
Upchurch thanked KADA for the recognition. “I appreciate their involvement in representing not only the dealers across the state, but doing things that protect the consumer and keeping myself and other legislators informed on the things that’s important to them.”
Williams said the award is given out “judiciously” on an as-needed basis, rather than awarded at specific times. “We want to recognize the legislators that really are, we feel, beneficial to our industry but also beneficial to the commonwealth of Kentucky,” she said.
Upchurch is the representative of the 52nd district, which covers Wayne and McCreary counties and part of Pulaski.
