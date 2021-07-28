FILE - This March 20, 2021, file photo shows people holding signs as they march during a rally to support Stop Asian Hate at the Logan Square Monument in Chicago. A national coalition of civil rights groups will release on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, a comprehensive, state-by-state review of hate crime laws in the United States. Members of the coalition say the report sets the stage for bolstering the efficacy of current law and addresses racial disparities in how the laws are enforced. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)