Do you have a photogenic pup or kitty? Or maybe a horse, donkey or rabbit? Any kind of rescued animal can potentially become a calendar star through the Pulaski County Humane Society’s Calendar Photo Contest.
Plus, its a chance to share the rescued animal's story with the public, whether its a dog that was simply adopted from a shelter or a cat that was rescued from a terrible situation.
Any rescued animal is eligible, whether it came from a rescue organization or was a stray off the street that was turned into a pet.
The animal in question doesn’t even have to come from Pulaski County, according to Humane Society volunteer Marguerite Arnold.
In fact, one of the winners in the first calendar contest was a white donkey named Boomer that came from Calloway County, Kentucky – in the far western corner of the state.
Many of the pictures chosen as winners for the calendar are of Pulaski pets, but Arnold said that some come from surrounding counties like Wayne and Casey counties, and some entries have come in former Pulaski residents who now live in Lexington.
“We do reach out,” Arnold said. “It’s going over pretty well.”
Each of the 12 winners – one for each month – will receive a free calendar.
The Humane Society is looking for high-quality digital photos of any rescued pet or livestock. Arnold said they are looking for non-professional snaps, and require the photo to be of the animal only – no humans allowed.
“Keep in mind what’s in the background,” she said, meaning they would prefer not to have laundry baskets or clutter in the pic.
All photos become the property of the Humane Society, and could be used in either the calendar or Humane Society promotional materials.
There is a $7 entry fee for each photo, or $25 for four photos. Those photos can be of a single animal or of different animals.
Arnold stressed that the photos need to be high technical quality – meaning they need to be of a large enough size that they can translate well into being printed calendar-sized.
Anyone who is not sure whether the photo is of a high enough quality, Arnold said they can email the photo to the Humane Society first, and volunteer Lisa Schultz would let them know before they submit their entry fees.
“That’s easier than us having to give them a refund later,” Arnold said.
Photos can be submitted to somersetPCHSwebmaster@gmail.com, while entry fees can be submitted via PayPal or credit card, or by mailing a check to SPCHS, PO Box 448, Somerset, Ky., 42502.
More information can be found at https://gem.godaddy.com/p/6786721.
For those looking for a leg-up on the competition, Arnold offered a few pieces of advice.
“We don’t many Christmas-themed pics,” she said, which is a must for the December choice.
Other themed ideas, such as a fall pic or a holiday theme, might go over well with the judges, too.
There are three independent judges chosen to select the best of the best, and while members of the Humane Society – like Arnold herself – may enter the competition, the judges will not have entries of their own.
Pictures must be submitted by September 5. Entries should include the name of the animal and the story of how they were rescued. For the winners, those stories will appear next to the animal’s photo.
“Everyone who submits will show up in the calendar somewhere,” Arnold said, but only the 12 main winners will get their own full-page showing.
The calendars should be on sale around the first week of October. Arnold said the previous two calendars have sold out completely, so anyone who wants one should think about getting one early.
All proceeds go to benefit the Pulaski County Humane Society.
