Somerset City Council heard from a pair of citizens at Monday’s meeting, one who asked for an update on the University of Somerset and one who wanted to help with the city’s homeless population.
Somerset attorney Jay McShurley directed questions to Mayor Alan Keck, asking if the University was raising money through its Educational Foundation rather than through the University itself.
Keck explained that it was because the Educational Foundation has been granted non-profit status, while the University itself has not.
McShurley, who is running for city council against Ward 10's incumbent David Godsey, has been critical of the University’s financial situation in times past, questioning whether the lease that the University would enter into with City Government really meant the city would be “made whole” as Mayor Keck said it would.
The city bought the property that the former Cundiff Square sat on, paying $1 million to the previous owner. City council then agreed that the University of Somerset – an entity in which Mayor Keck is chairman of the board and his brother Michael Keck is listed as vice president – would lease the property for 30 years. The university would pay around $1.4 million, which was the price of the property plus what the city spent to raze the Cundiff Square buildings.
However, McShurley has said in the past that the $1.4 was not enough to make the city “whole,” as 30 years from now inflation would mean $1.4 million is worth around $800,000 in today’s money.
At Monday’s meeting, McShurley asked the Mayor whether the lease has yet been signed by the University, to which Mayor Keck said it has not.
McShurley also asked if Keck would give the community an update on the project, and Keck said an update will be made in time, but “like a lot of economic development projects,” he couldn’t give an update while plans are still being worked out.
The second citizen to speak to the council Monday was Michelle Hancock, who said the biggest problem she sees with the city is those who are homeless and the lack of resources available to them.
As a case manager, Hancock said she often sees clients who have nothing and no family support to help them.
“It’s increasingly getting worse. It’s not getting better,” she said of the issue.
She told the council she would like to see a shelter or transitional housing that is able to accommodate everyone. She said that those who have unresolved criminal issues and attempt to seek help at the current shelter, Over My Head, are instead taken to jail, meaning people who already are struggling to meet their needs have added jail fees and court costs.
Instead, Hancock said she wants to see a shelter that would allow everyone to get back on their feet, help find them mental health assistance and find them the resources they need to help if they have substance abuse problems.
And while Mayor Keck said that there were several initiatives underway by the city and private entities, he said he wasn’t convinced that a homeless shelter was the ultimate answer.
“When you see these shelters, then it’s a magnet for more homeless,” Keck said. “We know, without question, that a lot of our homeless population is not from here. So a small group of taxpayers – the city of Somerset – end up then subsidizing a regional problem.”
Also at Monday’s meeting, council members approved the zone change for 107 Losey Street from a Business-2 to a Residential-3 property. Residential-3, or R-3, properties can hold multi-family dwellings like apartment buildings.
The council also voted to appoint Mandy Lynch to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Don Moss to the Ethics Board.
