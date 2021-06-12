Lake Cumberland Resort III wants to be a part of Burnside — and they’re willing to pay for the privilege.
Dianna Lowery-Pulliam attended Monday’s June meeting of the Burnside City Council with a presentation about a new development she’s formed in southern Pulaski County near Keno, on Roberts Bend Road off of Ky. 751.
Lake Cumberland Resort III has a number of attractive features, including a boutique, cafe, and wedding venue — none of which can sell alcohol without being annexed into Burnside.
That was the request Lowery-Pulliam made to the council and Mayor Robert Lawson in a letter prior to the meeting, and against before the entire council.
“This property is contiguous to the boundaries of the city at the time proceedings are initiated,” reads the letter Lowery-Pulliam sent to the mayor. “The property is urban in character and suitable for urban purposes without unreasonable delay.
“In addition, this business would add significant tax revenues to the city of Burnside due to its location near,” continued the letter. “The business would increase revenue for the city through alcohol sales.”
At the meeting, Lowery-Pulliam said, “We would like to have alcohol. That keeps people from driving down Keno Road, number one, to come down to get it, but two, it helps our restaurant, especially our new wedding venue.”
Lowery-Pulliam described the aesthetic attractiveness of the venue to the council and talked about adding a stage and a seating area. The venue will be a space for concerts, weddings, and special events.
The resort has doubled its income each year since starting, noted Lowery-Pulliam; they currently offer 40 homes, but are going up to 100. Properties include homes to buy and vacation rentals.
“The last piece of the puzzle would be to be annexed into Burnside,” she said.
The idea would be to annex from the “lake side,” going along shoreline so Burnside wouldn’t have to take in more roadway that police would have to patrol several times a day. They’d still be obligated to provide service and check-ins to the resort, but the facility would have its own security, which would lessen the burden on Burnside Police.
“It would need to be feasible and practical for us,” said councilor Dwayne Sellers, “because if we annex it, we have to patrol it. ... I would be very supportive of this, but we would need to be able to pay our bills.”
The distance to annex would be just about a mile or so, taking in only the resort’s office and the neighboring country store property they recently purchased and are in the process of revamping, noted Lowery-Pulliam.
To make it worth the city’s while financially, in addition to the usual alcohol fees and tax revenues, and other city tax revenues, Lowery-Pulliam had proposed actually paying a tourism fee of $10 per day rented for each home to the city, which does not have a transient tax of its own.
Lowery-Pulliam’s projections had that tourism fee generating $72,000 in revenue, $15,840 in estimated cafe and alcohol tax revenue, and $3,846 in wedding event alcohol tax and daily wedding event rental money from which Burnside would benefit.
Sellers said to make the move worth it for Burnside, they would need to at least “break even” financially, but Pulliam felt optimistic that they could make it so with the business they do.
“This year, I’ve had 3,640 days rented,” she said. “ So (that’s) $10 per day, and I’m only in June. I haven’t even hit high season. So by the end of the year, for a conservative look, I just did it at double that. That’s conservative because I haven’t even hit July yet, and that’s our high season.”
Lowery-Pulliam further described the properties she had available and was planning toward, and added, “When you start putting the dollars together, I’ve already paid for a policeman. A whole policeman. And (with security on site) I don’t need him.”
The desire to annex is contingent upon getting the alcohol license, noted Lowery-Pulliam, but the resort would have to be part of Burnside officially first. However, the resort could always de-annex if something falls through with that, noted City Clerk Crissa Morris.
No decisions were made by the council on the proposed annexation at the meeting on Monday, but Lawson discussed working out the details in a future workshop session with the council. He sounded optimistic about what Pulliam’s proposal could do for Burnside.
“You can see her numbers,” said Lawson. “... This is a great setting. They’re going to have a stage and a bridal suite. She’s got the people behind her to do it.”
Lowery-Pulliam was equally optimistic that the arrangement could be mutually beneficial in terms of Burnside’s role as Pulaski’s community on Lake Cumberland.
“We don’t plan on being little, we plan on being a large property management company when we are finished,” said Lowery-Pulliam. “Burnside would be the beginning of it. ... This could be a gamechanger for the area and tourist destination.”
