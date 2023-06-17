It’s been almost 70 years since the first single of Elvis Presley made it onto the charts, but the legacy of the King of Rock and Roll still leaves his fans all shook up.
Presley, the iconic rock star who passed away in 1977, was known for his almost supernatural magnetism on stage, his signature hip swivel, and his ability to make the ladies lose composure. But one thing today’s audience might not realize is that he was also a member of the U.S. Army from 1958-1960, attaining the rank of Sergeant and serving in Germany. The period in uniform helped transform Elvis’ reputation among more conservative elements as something of a chaotic influence on America’s youth to a more respected performer.
That is the side of Elvis we get, merely one facet of the prism that he was, in “Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery,” the new play by Robby Henson getting its world premiere currently at Pioneer Playhouse in Danville.
If you’ve never been to Pioneer Playhouse — go. That was me until last year, despite living so close to the outdoor theater in Danville, Ky., and hearing about it most of my life. As a theater person myself, having acted with and written material for both Somerset Community College’s drama program and Flashback Theater Co. here in Somerset, I have a very real appreciation for what the Henson family has built in Danville, dating back to Pioneer Playhouse’s founder, Colonel Eben Henson, built back in 1950.
Wishing to make something of his love of theater here in his home of central Kentucky, Henson built Pioneer Playhouse, attracted talent from all over to come learn the art in summer stock productions — and helped turn out names that would go on to be among the biggest in the entertainment industry, like John Travolta, Jim Varney, and Lee Majors. Henson died in 2004 but his wife Charlotte and first daughter Holly, who passed away in 2012, and then her siblings Heather and Robby Henson took over Pioneer Playhouse and have kept it going for what is now its 74th year — yes, making it older than Elvis’ career itself.
Although Pioneer Playhouse produces plays from a number of national playwrights, Robby has written some for the stage as well, including “Blood Suede Shoes.” It’s a comedic take on the classic Agatha Christie-style murder mystery — gather a bunch of suspicious characters in a creepy old estate and bring in a sleuth to solve the crime.
In this case, that sleuth is the very-much-a-fish-out-of-water Presley. It is known that Presley was in Scotland during his time in the service — and that he also never went back to the United Kingdom throughout his career. This play provides one explanation why, as Elvis is unwittingly thrust into a complex family squabble with more twists than a Chubby Checker performance.
This version of the Elvis persona feels very much like Andy Taylor from “The Andy Griffith Show” — a competent, respected man in uniform and a polite southern gentleman, albeit one given to occasional fits of dancing. Ably performed by the youthful-looking Jack Giglia, Elvis is almost the straight man here — dance moves aside — in a cast of scene-stealing archetypes: the exotic medium (Patricia Hammond), the angry Scottish groundskeeper (Daniel Hall Kuhn), the scorned wife (Erika Lee Sengstack), the pompous husband (Kevin Hardesty) with a scantily-clad vixen on his arm (Peyton White), the young woman hiding a secret (Lissa Pope), and the amorally opportunistic photographer (Daniel Bird Tobin).
Elvis, accompanied by a British constable (Ariel Zoromski) who swoons in the presence of the superstar, finds himself at the scary old Scottish mansion on a dark and stormy night, interrupting a seance connected to a dispute over ownership of the estate. But its former grande dame isn’t the only one deceased that night, as one of the above-mentioned roster of characters meets their demise toward the conclusion of the first act. And with everyone on edge and this American rock star bizarrely in the middle of it all, it’s up to Elvis and his out-of-her-depth constable companion to get to the bottom of it all.
Every performance in this production is polished and pitch-perfect, a testament to the professionalism and quality of Pioneer Playhouse. There’s no weak link here; as someone who has done this sort of thing myself, I marvel at the short-time frame these actors have to nail their parts, even as they’re rehearsing another play during the day and performing this one at night. The accents and line deliveries are on target; the little expressions and body movements are there for the audience to watch for even when the character isn’t in the action; and the timing during exchanges is like clockwork — which all goes to show how gifted a director Robby Henson is, especially considering the passion he must feel in bringing to life his own written work.
But there are still some standouts, the ones who took their juicy parts and ran with them at full-speed. Kuhn’s comedically incomprehensible Scottish brogue in the role of caretaker Macintosh reliably grabbed laughs from the audience, a crowd-pleasing secret weapon of sorts. White — who should also get credit for her bang-on costume coordination — displayed tremendous energy, the kind that unmistakably shines forth when an actor is genuinely having fun, as the Polish ingenue obsessed with singing about her own “Itsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Polka Dot Bikini” and as the other side to her character, who isn’t revealed until later in the play. And Zoromski’s harried constable milks every tiny drop of “funny” she can from her insistence on referring to Elvis as the “big package” she’s entrusted with taking care of, turning out to be as sympathetic a character as she is silly.
The set itself deserving mentioning, and that set design is credited to Robby Henson as well. Full of clever little details for the eye to cruise over while waiting for the show to begin, and a few tricks that took even me by surprise, the stage’s makeover truly evokes the feel of a haunted castle, and makes the absolute most of the limited space available. There’s also a cool, mod ‘60s feel, with go-go dancing and retro fashion — even when the humor gets a tiny bit suggestive, it’s more in line with something like, say, the 1967 Peter Sellers “Casino Royale” comedy than anything you’d not want to take the family to see.
I will always encourage local folks to go see our own theater productions here in Somerset, but this summer, make a point to visit Pioneer Playhouse in Danville, and check out “Blood Suede Shoes.” Even if you aren’t an Elvis fan — and if you are, what a treat! — there’s a good time to be had here, under the beautiful star-lit central Kentucky sky over the fort-like outdoor theater, one of the most unique theatre experiences you’ll find anywhere.
“Blood Suede Shoes: A Sergeant Elvis Presley Murder Mystery” runs nightly, Tuesdays through Saturdays, June 9 through July 1. An optional dinner is served at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8:30 pm.
Pioneer Playhouse is located at 840 Stanford Road in Danville. Tickets can be purchased on line at www.pioneerplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at 859-236-2747. Plays are performed outdoors; rainchecks will be given for cancelation due to severe weather.
