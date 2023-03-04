Grammy award-winning Bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent & The Rage are coming to Somerset.
The Center for Rural Development is proud to present Vincent, known as the “Queen of Bluegrass,” and her band live and in concert on Friday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. for a night of great Bluegrass music.
A multi-award winner, Vincent won a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album in 2017; Entertainer of the Year 2001; Song of the Year 2004; unprecedented seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association 2000-2006; and an eighth win of IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015.
“We are excited to welcome Rhonda Vincent & The Rage to our stage for a one-of-a-kind, must-see concert performance,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Marketing and Events. “Rhonda is a firecracker of talent, and it is only when you see her perform live and in concert that you feel the energy and excitement of the music.”
To purchase tickets for Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, call 606-677-6000, stop by the Box Office at The Center, located at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at Traffic Light 15) in Somerset, or order online at www.centertech.com. Reserved tickets are $25 (plus fees) and $40 VIP (plus fees).
The concert performance is presented by The Center for Rural Development in partnership with our sponsors: Gold Sponsor Somerset 106 and WTLO Radio; Silver Sponsors Alton Blakley Family of Dealerships and Don Franklin Somerset Family of Dealerships; and Bronze Sponsors First & Farmers National Bank, Joel Ray’s Lincoln Jamboree, K & T Saw Shop, and Somerset-Pulaski Co. Tourism
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.