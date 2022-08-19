A community leader, entrepreneur and member of the successful Correll family has passed away.
Richard Correll, Sr., 82, died Wednesday after a brief illness.
While he himself had seven children – and numerous grandchildren – Correll was also a member of a large family growing up. He had 12 brothers and sisters, including Ward Correll, Estes Correll, Blaine Correll and Wendell Correll. Sister Mildred Correll Brainard is the only surviving sibling.
Family members responded to a request from the Commonwealth Journal to describe Richard Correll and his life, giving a combined statement with their thoughts and memories.
“Dad faced many obstacles in his life – a significant house fire when his children were very young and business ventures that didn’t work out as planned – but he always rose above to provide for his family. He was an eternal optimist and wasn’t a quitter….on anything,” the family said.
Richard Correll joined his siblings in being connected to many of the businesses seen in Pulaski and the region. He had his hand in Rite Aid as a major shareholder, as well as being a part of Correll Brothers Inc., Correll Holdings and Correll Enterprises.
But Correll “was involved in a plethora of business ventures ranging from the coal business to property purchases and diamond brokering to used cars,” his children said.
The reasons behind his successes were many, the family said.
“Dad was successful for a couple reasons. First and foremost, Dad adamantly believed in God and God’s blessings and that God wanted to provide you with the desires of your heart. It was Dad’s desire to not only provide for his family but to be a successful businessman,” the family said.
“Secondly, ‘no’ was never an acceptable answer. While Dad experienced success, some business ventures for him, and his brothers, were unsuccessful. He did not let a setback deter him. Dad had enormous fortitude. Once he made up his mind, it was usually a forgone conclusion that he would bring back whatever it was he was after.
“He was that way with most things in life, from a business deal to his garden. As a young child, Dad worked very hard to get a calf ready to show at the Kentucky State Fair only to learn he was too young to show it. So he figured out a way for his older brother to do it. The calf won first place, demonstrating his dedication to hard work from an early age. He often said: ‘Attitude is everything; you have to watch your internal dialogue.’”
Correll had many interests outside of business, including helping local school children. His wife, June Correll, is well known for being the music teacher and choral director at Northern Middle School, and Richard Correll assisted many times to allow her students to travel and participated in programs across the United States.
“He supported her choir singing in Washington, D.C. for a presidential inauguration, accompanying them the entire trip. Many of the children in Pulaski County have gotten to see the ocean, the U.S. Capital or Times Square as a result of Dad’s generosity,” the family stated.
He also went out of his way to instill a love of travel in his own children, they said, taking them to Japan, Europe, Hawaii, many major U.S. cities and on cruises.
“He believed in the transformational powers of travel,” they said.
He also believed in education, they said. “He played a part in all seven of his children graduating college. He would support you in any way, but he would not put in the work for you; you had to carry your own water, teaching a valuable lesson,” they said.
Correll was the kind of person who said what he meant and meant what he said, according to his family.
“You never had to wonder where you stood with Dad. He was direct and succinct. If you were screwing up, he’d let you know. If you were wildly successful, same thing.
“He also wanted his seven children to work things out amongst themselves. If the boys were fighting, he’d tell them to go outside. If a chore needed done, he told all of the children, who worked it out amongst themselves, providing invaluable life lessons.
“Our house didn’t have a lot of rules, but one rule was that on Sunday morning you had to be at church. Another rule that was once a fight was over with a sibling, you had to give them a kiss on the cheek though we were ready to claw one another’s eyes out.”
Correll sought to help his community not only through business but also through deeds through the church.
He helped with the Ferguson Baptist Church’s expansion program – despite not being a member there. He spent many years as a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church, and while he preferred to work “behind the scenes” rather than take a front-facing leadership role, his family said Correll “supported the efforts of Pastor Harold Brown his entire life.”
He also had opinions on how congregation members should receive the singing materials provided to them.
“He also loved singing and had a strong, belting voice,” the family said. “Old hymns were his favorite, as was singing from the hymnal. He wasn’t much for projectors and screens.”
Along with his wife, Correll is survived by his children: Helen Grace Ryan, Richard Correll, Jr., Mary Catherine Wurth, Anne Claire Compton, William Hedrick Correll, Ward Forrest Correll II, and Margaret Ellen Elizabeth Elkins.
Visitation for Richard Correll will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, with the funeral to follow at 2 p.m. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is in charge of the arraignments.
