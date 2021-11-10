Three weeks into their switch to "mask-optional" protocol in district facilities, the number of COVID cases remain stable so far for Pulaski County Schools.
Superintendent Patrick Richardson discussed the issue during Tuesday's school board meeting.
"We really can't see a change in our numbers," Richardson said. "The cases in school are prettying much mirroring what we're seeing in the community."
Last month, the district opened a centralized COVID testing center within the archery building on Pulaski County High School's campus. Testing is offered Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. to 12 noon, to any staff member, student, or anyone in their respective households.
"We're testing anywhere between 10 and 15 folks per day," Supt. Richardson reported, "with an occasional positive. It's going very well."
The "mask-optional" protocol was implemented on October 25 in accordance with the district's COVID-19 operation plan, which calls for the option once Pulaski County's seven-day average rate falls below 25 cases per 100,000 people. Per district policy, the masking matrix is re-evaluated based on that rate each Friday for the following week.
According to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department, Pulaski County's positivity rate stood at 20.89 as of Tuesday — enough to be classified as "Accelerated Spread" (orange zone) but below the 25 per 100,000 threshold for "Critical Spread" (red zone).
With the policy, the district has also begun to resume certain in-person activities which don't involve students, such as the Superintendent's ambassador meetings for parents.
"Things are slowly starting to get back to some sense of normalcy," Superintendent Patrick Richardson said Tuesday.
