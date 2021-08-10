Frustration erupted at the Pulaski County Board of Education's regular August meeting Tuesday evening as news spread that Governor Andy Beshear had signed a new executive order mandating masks for practically all individuals within school facilities and on buses in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting itself was routine, though a few school resource officers were already in attendance. Pulaski Superintendent Patrick Richardson addressed the mandate early on as part of his monthly report.
"Unfortunately, the mask has become a political topic that has divided not only our county and our state but our nation," Richardson said, adding that he's had a lot of communications over the last week about whether the district would start school with masks. "I've heard from both sides of the issue."
Supt. Richardson announced that the district would be following the mandate Gov. Beshear had issued at approximately 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.
The superintendent went on to talk about a survey the district had recently sent out to gauge parental opinion on several COVID-related issues. Because some 500 people had responded that they would participate if vaccines were offered in schools, the district worked with Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital and the District Health Department to host a two-day clinic at Pulaski County High School geared toward students between the ages of 12 and 17 as well as remaining staff who may have wanted a Pfizer vaccine.
"We did have a few students take part in that, and we had staff take part," the superintendent said. "Unfortunately not near 500. We've still got work to do on that."
With that said, Supt. Richardson ended his remarks on the topic by noting that the district has been working hard to prepare for the new year, with staff looking forward to seeing students, and his belief that students also look forward to getting back to class.
As the meeting progressed, the audience continued to grow bit by bit and when the meeting adjourned after just over 15 minutes, no one left the room but board members. Someone in the crowd asked if the meeting was over.
"I'm very much against it," parent Jessica Rushin said of the mask mandate. "I believe if they are going to force our children to wear masks, they should at least give us a virtual option. As parents, 90 percent of the county [a reference to the district's survey] said 'we do not want our kids in masks.'"
Rushin went on to say that she felt wording about "if the governor doesn't put in a mandate" was deceptive because it doesn't give families a choice.
"Last year when the mandate was put in, we still had a choice," Rushin said. "…They're slowly telling us my five-year-old doesn't have any freedom, so that's why I'm here."
Teresa Singleton, who initially attended in regard to another issue, added, "Kids should not have to wear masks.…Their risk is very low, and there's no science to any of it."
Singleton further suggested getting "our tax money back and we'll just educate our own children" — a movement to "defund schools instead of defund police."
Many in the audience began to express similar frustrations, and Supt. Richardson shortly got up to address them and take questions.
The superintendent noted that until the executive order had been signed, his decision had been to start school as normal "with no masks."
"I'm willing to listen to you, talk to you, and tell you what I know," Richardson said, encouraging the group to contact their legislators and the governor's office to express their objections. "I can do nothing about the governor. I follow the same protocols as everybody else."
During an extended back and forth, Supt. Richardson told parents that the only exemption he knew of was with a doctor's waiver — to which several parents complained about being unable to get one before school starts on Wednesday. While he said he'd understand if parents felt strongly enough to keep their children home the first day until they could see a doctor, he noted that truancy law would kick in "past a week."
Supt. Richardson also advised that a virtual option for middle- and high-school students, known as the Lake Cumberland Virtual Academy, needed a little "tweaking" but would probably be in place by next week. While current state law doesn't allow districts to automatically offer that for elementary students, the board did approve an application to the Kentucky State Board of Education for a waiver to allow for a virtual elementary academy as well.
"My people have worked on it today," Richardson said of the application. "We'll have a virtual option for our elementary kids as soon as we get it approved by the state of Kentucky."
While he couldn't give an estimate on how long that could take, the superintendent told the audience that the application would be submitted Wednesday and that he hoped approval could come in about a week."
Ian Lawler, whose Somerset Martial Arts is one of the district's community partners, also spoke out — questioning the science behind the mandate when, he said, the best mask available the N95 is designed to stop bacteria while the coronavirus is much smaller than bacteria.
Supt. Richardson acknowledged not knowing much about the science and suggested Lawler as a leader for the group if they chose to bring their fight to Frankfort. Lawler told the audience he was easy to find on Facebook and stayed to talk to several outside once the meeting broke up, though he didn't sound too confident in current lawmakers while still in the boardroom.
"Our legislators failed," Lawler said. "They had the opportunity to impeach Andy Beshear and they turned that down."
As the meeting broke up, Singleton directed one more question at board attorney Larry Bryson about whether the mandate is law. Bryson responded that it's an executive order which carries the force of law until and unless a court rules otherwise.
Afterward, the newspaper asked Supt. Richardson if pushing the start of classes back had been considered with the recent surge in COVID cases.
"No," he said. "We've been preparing to start school. I understand masks are not something that the majority of folks in Pulaski County want. We need to get our kids back in school, and I don't feel that it will change a whole lot — besides giving us a virtual option a little bit quicker — when school starts. I will work with parents however we need to, to try to meet their needs but at this time, I feel it's best we go to school."
