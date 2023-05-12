The Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that JonBlake Richardson has been hired as the Chamber’s new Deputy Business Liaison.
In this role, JonBlake will work to manage communications between the Chamber and local businesses and help with membership retention through personal contact and keeping current and new members informed and involved.
“I am honored to join our local Chamber of Commerce,” said Richardson. “I knew from the moment I walked into the Chamber building, the atmosphere was about community and building relationships that help promote the interest and ensurethe livelihood of local businesses.”
For almost 100 years, the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce has been committed to improving and growing the business community in this region. With over 900 current members, the Chamber brings together business, philanthropic, government, education and community leaders to create economic vitality across the region.
“JonBlake has hit the ground running and is excited to assist our local business community,” said Bobby Clue, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce Executive Director. “With this hire, we have doubled our ability to connect with our membership and identify ways to help strengthen their businesses.”
A Shopville native, Richardson is a graduate of Pulaski County High School, Somerset Community College and Western Kentucky University with a degree in Marketing. While in college, JonBlake worked as a shift lead at Chick-fil-A, and was offered the position as their Marketing intern.
In his spare time, Richardson enjoys being outdoors and loves to travel and sightsee. He is also an admirer of film and movies, whether it’s your classic Casablanca or your newest Marvel movie.
