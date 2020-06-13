In Tuesday's special-called meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Education (livestreamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), Superintendent Patrick Richardson addressed the issue of reopening schools this fall.
The district has surveyed parents about their preferences and concerns, and must submit multiple alternate plans for approval by the Kentucky Department of Education.
"Our hope is that instruction can be in person at school," Richardson said. "…Technology is not a replacement for an amazing teacher."
Still, the board last week approved the purchase of more than 4,500 hundred Chromebooks in order to move toward a "one computer to one student" ratio in case the district must either shut down its campuses entirely or operate on a rotating schedule with some students learning from home while others attend class at school.
Richardson noted that the board had been moving toward 1:1 for many years, and the decision was not made strictly because of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic did, however, offer the district a unique funding opportunity through federal stimulus monies received.
"The use of these devices will add to our regular instruction in school," Richardson said, "but if we must do distance learning in the future, it will help us."
District officials are still awaiting guidance from the Kentucky Department for Public Health, and as of Tuesday afternoon, the survey had generated some 3,700 responses.
"I think it's important to know what you all think," Supt. Richardson said to parents and guardians, asking for their patience and encouraging them to fill out the online survey. "I know that I'm not going to make everybody happy. I have to develop a plan that fits the guidelines for the Kentucky Department of Health on how we can have school. I'm hoping that I can offer options but until I know what the guidance is, I can't tell you what the options are."
In other business, the school board approved their summative evaluation of Supt. Richardson's job performance.
Such evaluations are compiled annually and allow board members to assess how their schools chief is doing measured against seven leadership standards: instructional, cultural, human resources, managerial, collaborative, influential and strategic. They use a four-tier rating system: exemplary, for exceeding the standard; accomplished, for meeting the standard; developing, for growth toward meeting the standard; and growth required, for areas that the superintendent must address in a Professional Growth Plan.
"Mr. Richardson received a ranking of exemplary or accomplished by all board members for each standard," board chair Cindy Price said, adding that the superintendent has been given three goals for this year:
• Improve distance learning by exploring different options, providing professional development for teachers and monitoring strategies for effectiveness for student learning.
• Improve special education processes and instruction by evaluating current practices and initiating necessary improvements.
• Continue to work with the district's Finance Department for continuous monitoring and evaluating of expenses and planning for the unknowns.
"The board offers much praise and appreciation to Mr. Richardson for his leadership of our school district during the pandemic," Price continued. "The game plan has been ever changing and he has stepped up to the challenge with strong focus on doing what is best for the students of Pulaski County Schools. As one board member remarked, 'This is a great test of leadership.'"
The summative evaluation also included the board's appreciation for Supt. Richardson's overall leadership — particularly his willingness to communicate with them as well as staff, parents and community leaders.
"We are fully aware this upcoming school year will begin with many challenges," Price said, "and we are confident in Mr. Richardson's leadership in steering our schools through these tough times. We look forward to working with him as part of a team effort to have a positive impact on our students."
Vice-chair Dr. Rebekah Branscum commended Richardson, faculty and staff on their efforts with this year's graduation ceremonies for both high schools.
"I've heard a lot of great feedback," Branscum said. "I think it was very successful and something they really enjoyed."
Supt. Richardson thanked board members for the vote of confidence and expressed hope he would continue to live up to that. "I feel like we have a good relationship that allows us to communicate well with each other and focus on what needs to be done for the students in our county," he said.
