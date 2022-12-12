Somerset Senator Rick Girdler has been given two new appointments in addition to his current legislative duties.
Girdler will serve as Senate Chairman of the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection (VMAPP) Committee and the Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee. He was also reappointed as Vice-Chair of the Banking and Insurance Committee.
He will also serve as a member of both the Economic Development Tourism and Labor Committee and the Families and Children Committee.
"I am honored to have been appointed as chairman of VMAPP and reappointed as vice-chair of the Banking and Insurance committee for the 2023 and 2024 sessions. Taking care of our veterans and public safety are two of the most important issues we deal with as legislators," said Girdler. "I look forward to continuing work with my fellow senators, contributing my perspective to the committees on which I serve, and making not only my district but the Commonwealth as a whole, a more prosperous and safer place to live and work."
Senate President Robert Stivers stated after the committee roster announcements: "I am pleased with the diversity of thought and professional intellect we have in the Senate Majority Caucus. We have physicians, lawyers, educators, small businesses owners and more prepared to stay the course of good policy this chamber has prioritized and championed for two decades. I have the utmost faith in our chamber's committee leadership."
VMAPP handles matters relating to veterans, including veterans' rights, benefits and education; veterans' nursing homes; military affairs and civil defense; the national guard; the retention of military bases; the safety of citizens and the security of public buildings and property. It also addresses issues concerning military memorials and cemeteries.
Capital Projects and Bond Oversight is a permanent subcommittee of the Legislative Research Commission and is charged with overseeing the expenditure of funds budgeted for capital projects; the allotment of funds from the Emergency Repair, Maintenance, and Replacement Account and the Capital Construction and Equipment Purchase Contingency Account; the state's acquisition of capital assets, including the lease of real property; the issuance of bonds by the Commonwealth and related individual projects; and lastly, the issuance of bonds by or on behalf of local school districts.
The Banking and Insurance Committee oversees matters pertaining to banking; banks and trust companies; building and loan associations; credit unions; investment companies; industrial loan corporations; securities; mortgage guaranty insurance; assessment and cooperative insurance; hospital service corporations; burial associations; medical and dental service corporations; life, accident, indemnity and other forms of insurance; stock and mutual insurance companies; banking and insurance aspects of the Uniform Commercial Code; interest and usury; pawnbrokers; private credit; consumer credit; sale of checks; installment sales contracts; legal investments; principal and income.
Standing Committee assignments are not final until the Senate Committee on Committees makes a formal vote. The Committee on Committees membership comprises both Senate majority and minority caucus members. Committee appointments are subject to change.
