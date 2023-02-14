Whoop! Whoop! That’s the sound of Ridgenet.
Ridgenet Network Group is a Science-Hill based company that provides IT assistance but also provides “upfitting” for public safety vehicles and police cars like providing decals, two-way radios, and other enhancements.
Recently, Ridgenet has announced its acquisition of On-Duty Depot (ODD), which has three locations in Owensboro, KY; Knoxville, TN; and Nashville, TN.
ODD is another supplier of public safety equipment and is currently operated in Owensboro, KY.
Alex Wilson, co-owner and COO of Ridgenet is thrilled about their new acquisition.
“They’re kind of a one-stop shop,” said Wilson. “They provide a whole slew of emergency products.”
Ridgenet, despite the fact they were competitors with ODD, formed a close relationship.
“Our company here in Science Hill started growing extremely quickly and just took off out of nowhere and before we knew it we were kind of surpassing them in a lot of the areas of Eastern Kentucky,” said Wilson.
Ridgenet was able to buy out ODD from their parent company and plans to move all ODD locations to their main headquarters in the local Science Hill area.
Wilson was especially excited to undertake what he felt was the acquisition’s main purpose—expanding Ridgenet’s values.
“We’re a family owned company. Always have been,” said Wilson. “Our approach to doing business is treating everyone like family. Being able to acquire this company is not only going to help us provide a wider range of products, we’re going to be able to provide it at a cheaper price, and we’re also going to be able to take our family-instilled values and instill those in all these locations and provide that quality service to customers all over the country. Which I think is going to be really beneficial.”
Wilson said there won’t be any major changes right away. The company has already redone the logo and “spruced up” some other areas of the company, but as of right now, the biggest change will be the influx of “corporate jobs” that will come to Science Hill.
These corporate jobs, said Wilson, will include sales and marketing positions and other jobs that help with Ridgenet’s and ODD’s “day-to-day” operations. Wilson hopes these new jobs will help grow Science Hill along with the rest of Pulaski County.
