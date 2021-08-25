Travelers on Ringgold Road have had to take an alternate route to get to Ky. 80 due to road construction on one side of the road. Now it that it’s opened back up, the other side is getting its makeover.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 8 office, work is progressing on the Ky. 80/Ringgold Road pavement project as crews reopened the north side of Ringgold Road (KY 3263) on Tuesday and have moved the closure to south Ringgold Road, which will be temporarily closed to through traffic between the Ky. 80 intersection (mile point 3.5) and Sunset Drive.
This closure is expected to last four weeks.
The north side was closed on August 2, and that was expected to last two weeks. Instead, it went almost twice that, with weather conditions playing a factor in slowing the project’s progress, noted Amber Hale, District 8 information office.
The duration of the south side closure — which prevents one from turning onto the road cutting between the Cumberland Parkway and Old Ky. 80, near the Winner’s Circle apartment complex — may also be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their own reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.
Traffic information for the District 8 counties is also available at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict8 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict8.
