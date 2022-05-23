Last Friday, businesswomen of the community gathered for Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce’s second RISE luncheon held in the Rocky Hollow Park’s Joe Ford amphitheater and sponsored by Chick-fil-A, Pepsi and City of Somerset.
The event was planned by Tiffany Finley who currently serves as the president of Somerset Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce and is the executive director of the Master’s Musician Festival.
“The RISE program was my way of saying ‘thank you’ to all the women I met when I first came back to Somerset and started my career here,” said Finley. “There were so many women who mentored me in the community and this event is to bring that to other women who have a will to lead whether it be in their community or business and get us together and make their voices be heard and learn from each other.”
One of the women who inspired her in her career was District Judge Katie Slone, who was one of multiple women who spoke words of encouragement to the women in attendance. In addition to Judge Slone were speakers Christen Bohanon, restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A, and Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker. Each of them spoke about their journey to success as women and how that looked like for them both in the past and present.
Judge Slone spoke about growing as a successful woman along her journey, the obstacles she has encountered and her experiences in the court room as the first female on the District Court bench in Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties.
“For the longest time I always thought there was a starting line for life. As I got older, I realized, that is not the case at all,” said Slone. “All of us have had challenges and difficulties we have had to face. At the time, it may feel like its terrible but what it does is help us grow, learn and helps us get stronger and make us able to handle more difficult situations as we grow.”
Judge Whitaker also spoke of her journey and the challenges she faced being a female in the legal profession.
Whitaker was the youngest of five children and her mother and father never graduated high school. She was initially alone in making the decision to graduate high school and what she wanted to do with her life.
“When I decided I wanted to be a lawyer, there were not a lot of funds for me to go to college, so I did so on scholarships and grant money. During that time very few women were interested in going to law school,” said Whitaker. “They do not want you to go to law school and work, but I had to have a place to live and eat. I graduated the top of my class while working and attending law school.”
After she graduated from law school, she went to work at the public defender’s office in Wayne County where no female attorneys practiced — the the entire county, let alone the defender’s office.
“I did not have a female role model in my family that I could go to,” said Whitaker. “I tried to communicate with the male attorneys but was responded with, ‘Listen sugar britches, this is an all-male club.’ “At that point I dug my heels in and said I was going to show him. My very first trial was against him, and I was able to get a not guilty verdict. It was rough, it was very difficult, but I went through the process, learned my job and did what I set out to do, to help my clients.”
Bohanon spoke about how she helps serve the community at Chick-fil-A as operator of the Somerset location and how she got to where she is today.
“My mission is not only to create a great experience for those who attend our establishment, but serve the community here,” said Bohanon.
There were a variety of women in attendance who got the chance to network together during an exercise to introduce themselves to women they may not have known in the community including Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Debra Lambert of Pulaski County.
“I think it is a great event. I am excited that Tiffany and others have worked so hard to get it organized and see the great turn out and see all the women represented by the different employers and also to understand their employers have supported them coming today,” she said.
Ada Waddle was one of the nearly 100 women energetically interacting with others.
“I think it’s nice to be able to come here and connect with other women,” Waddle said.
Chief William Hunt among other Somerset Police officers spoke on areas where attackers are likely to prey on women, how to avoid an attack and respond if one happens. They demonstrated this by showing the crowd how to use the palm of your hand to strike their attacker and target the attacker with kicks.
“The local police department presentation about personal safety is certainly timely. Crime and personal safety are always at question, and it seems to be a growing concern, even I learned something today,” said Lambert. “I think we all did.”
Finley talked about how the modern woman keeps a busy schedule, and wanted to make this event friendly and accessible for local women.
“We have families and work and other things we tend to; I want this to be the best it can be for the women in this community and make it easy to attend,” she said. “That’s why we offered free food and drinks from Chick-fil-A and Pepsi and are hoping to host this event quarterly for any women of the community who wants to join in.”
Follow Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce on Facebook to keep up to date with their latest events held for the community.
