Sometimes, when it comes to art, things tie together neatly in happy accidents.
Take the latest project from versatile local artist Danny Dutton and those in his circle.
The name succinctly describes the concept: “All Blue Cats.” The exhibit will get underway this coming Friday, July 16, and run through August 29 at the LexArts Gallery in Lexington, Ky.
Dutton and fellow artist Jesse Rivera together operate the Rivera-Dutton Sculpture Studio. Located in eastern Pulaski County, the 40-foot-by-80-foot studio is believed by Dutton to be “by far the biggest studio in the state” and frequently plays host to other artists from around the region.
One of those artists, who worked on the “All Blue Cats” project with Dutton and Rivera, is Manuel Rosario.
“Manuel was here helping us do a remodeling project,” said Dutton. “He saw a bag of heirloom corn seeds that were here and said, ‘I’ll help you plant that corn.’ I said, ‘Great, I’d like to have the help.’ I’ve planted corn all my life, my dad showed me how, but I was going to let him show me how he does it.”
Turns out the Mexican Rosario had more to teach Dutton about than just planting corn. Rosario’s heritage descended from the Olmecs — the earliest major Mesoamerican civilization. The name “Olmec” actually means “rubber people” — and they actually produced and used natural rubber, including for a ball they used in the earliest known ballgame, a sport similar to basketball.
“Can you see where I’m going with this?” asked Dutton to the reporter.
Ballgames ... blue ... cats. For an exhibit in Lexington, home to basketball royalty, the Big Blue Nation of the Kentucky Wildcats, there’s a definite serendipity at play.
“There’s a strange conjunction here,” said Dutton. “The show had nothing to do with UK basketball, but it’s really interesting.”
In reality, it wasn’t hoop dreams that inspired Dutton to create this unique collection, but more the kind of dreams one has at night.
“Dreams have always been a subject in the work I do,” said Dutton, who is also known for his work in the narrative and performing arts, including “The Stone Man,” an opera from 1990. “In the ‘80s, I dreamed I saw a blue cat that was underwater. I painted it and sold the painting. I thought it was pretty good, so over the years, I painted (that idea again).”
After forming the sculpture studio, Dutton and Rivera actually took to making blue cats out of blue car hoods. “We couldn’t afford steel or paint, so we used car hoods, and sold quite a lot of them. One of the ways we got the studio started was with those cats. We went on to make them larger and larger.”
Dutton was especially proud that the City of Lexington bought one of those sculptures and placed it at the Hope Center, a women’s recovery facility, on Versailles Road. “They really like it, and we like doing something for the Hope Center.”
In fact, they’re doing more than just that — Dutton noted that all the pieces included in the “All Blue Cats” exhibit will be up for sale, and 10 percent of the proceeds will go to benefit the Hope Center in Lexington.
“It’s our first time doing something particular like that (as far as donating proceeds), and I think dedicating the sales to a worthy cause, that has made it really exciting,” said Dutton, who added that doing made the project about “having people be aware of what’s happening in their own community and what ways there are to help people who are less fortunate.”
The show features mixed media — not just one type of art, but a number of examples. There are around 40 pieces total, noted Dutton — some sculptures, objects made in ceramics or steel; some paintings, watercolors, oils. There’s one cat made from neon — an electric blue look that’s sure to grab the eye — and even a fragrance concocted by collaborating artist Jessica Yi.
“She has essential oils of all kinds of plants,” said Dutton. “She lined out about 50, and I started smelling them, trying to find something associated with the theme of the show. I found something that smelled good. It’s a non-toxic fragrance. You can use it on yourself or the room.”
Dutton described the show as “very thematic” and illustrative of the versatility within a specific idea. “It shows how you can take one theme and have many variations on it,” he said. “We wanted to do that on as wide a scope of things as we could.”
Yi and Kevin Newsome together operate Beyond Sight Studios in the Lexington area, and along with Rosario, they’re working with Dutton and Rivera on the pieces for the exhibit; being videographers, Newsome and Yi have also worked on a couple of videos that are part of the show.
Meanwhile, Rosario’s Olmec background tied into the theme as well, as they began looking into that culture’s mythology and iconography.
“Jaguars, rain and corn are the three things in Olmec culture; all of their art has one of those three things in it,” said Dutton. “That kind of became our theme and we’ve made every form of that theme we can come up with.”
Of his collaborators, Dutton had praise; “They’re really talented and we like them a lot,” he said.
The help was needed to get the project done on short notice. LexArts contacted Dutton’s studio about the exhibit a couple of months ago and asked if they’d like to do a show in the downtown gallery.
“They said, ‘Would you think we were crazy if we said (the exhibit would be in) July and August?’” said Dutton, who noted that two months is hardly comfortable time to pull together a show of this size. But the Rivera-Dutton crew gave it their best shot, even though Dutton admitted on Friday he wasn’t totally finished with his pieces — he has five more paintings to do before the show opens, he said.
“Even though two months is kind of crazy, we said, ‘Let’s do it,’” said Dutton, noting that its LexArts’ first opening and the first gallery hop there since the onset of the COVID-19 era. “We’ve been working around the clock for almost two months now.”
There is a private preview of the show on July 15, and the Art Hop on July 16, the official opening of the show. Dutton and crew will be there both nights, but he said he plans on staying Friday night for the whole evening to talk to people who come to the show.
For more information, visit lexarts.org.
After starting their work together nine years ago, Dutton and Rivera have watched their sculpture studio grow, in both dimension and reputation. Getting to put together an exhibit like this one in one of the region’s major cultural centers is just further validation of their artistic vision.
“It’s really kind of exciting to know there is this much interest in this state and surrounding states,” said Dutton. “We’re very proud of what we’ve accomplished.”
