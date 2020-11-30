When there's snow on the ground in your neighborhood, who ya gonna call?
The Pulaski County Roads Department! Or the City of Somerset Streets Department!
With the first taste of winter weather this season having arrived on Monday going into Tuesday of this week, officials with both entities are preparing their trucks for what's ahead.
"We're actually finishing our preparedness (process) right now," said Dan Price, Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive, as light bits of white stuff fell from the sky Monday afternoon. "(Road supervisor) Eugene Harness and the Road Department are right now finish up fitting all our snow equipment and making sure things are functional."
Some weather reports had had anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of snow hitting the area Monday, with the possibility of slick roads. The total effect may not be known until this (Tuesday) morning, and Price said that his crews will be observing the situation carefully all the way through.
"What we're doing now is monitoring the fronts, and then we'll leave at a particular time in the morning to do pre-treatments (of the roads)," said Price. He noted that the county is working carefully with the State Highway Department to make sure everything is covered, whether around midnight or early in the morning, making sure bridges and hazardous areas are covered with the substances that make them safer to drive upon when it's slick.
The county has 750 tons of salt in reserve, and around 40 vehicles bearing different equipment that stand at the ready to help. The preparedness process involves making sure plows are on trucks, checking harnesses and controls, making sure drivers are wearing personal protective gear, and that new people are trained and understand where to go.
Meanwhile, in the City of Somerset, David Hargis, Street Department Superintendent, said all the city's equipment is serviced and "ready to go should we be needed." They also have about 750 tons of salt on hand — "That will serve what we need, unless it snows more (this season) than what we normally get."
Price was less sure about the county. Their salt should last if snowfall is "like the last couple of seasons," but if there is heavier snow down the road, they may have to order more.
Price said the county has put together contingency plans with local fire departments, making sure their lots are cleared and ready to go in case there's a fire emergency. Likewise, some equipment is going home with those who live in far-flung areas of the county to make it handier for remote problems.
"Since we're so large geographically, it makes it easier to have a vehicle ready in Providence or Poplarville than to drive all the way into Somerset (to get the equipment) then all the way back out," said Price. "We're just trying to be more efficient."
One bright side of school being out for COVID-19 concerns is that school buses aren't out on the roads. Price said morning road treatments will consider different commute times — when people go to work, mid-day, and evenings when they come back home. But school buses — always some of the earliest vehicles out on the roads, and some of the most awkward on narrow, slick surfaces — aren't a factor right now.
"It does make it less troublesome," said Price. "Some of our most precious cargo has to get on buses early in the morning."
In town, Hargis said they will be watching what happens with snowfall and will rely on reports from patrol officers to determine how much their trucks need to be out treating the roads.
"If we get a call from police officers (saying) the roads are beginning to have hazardous sports, we would deal with those," said Hargis. "We'll be ready to go should be needed (Monday night into Tuesday)."
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 8, covers 10 counties, including Pulaski and Wayne, and thus has a much saltier supply in stock: 29,000 tons of salt, to be exact, along with more than 80 plows at the ready. The cabinet has been monitoring Monday's weather as it moved across the state and some crews did spot treating early Monday morning.
"We take snow and ice response very seriously,” Chief District Engineer James Jones said in a press release. “Highway safety is an essential function of the Transportation Cabinet, and our crews are prepared to meet that mandate by keeping our roads safe during bad weather.”
Since October, district crews have been inspecting snow plows, calibrating salt-spreading equipment and developing snowstorm response procedures to keep District 8 state roads passable during inclement weather, according to the Cabinet.
Price seemed eager to be a part of the process of keeping county roads safe as winter begins to unfold in Pulaski County, and noted the eagerness of road workers of leaping into the job.
"A lot of times, we get excited because this is our time to shine and get out to help our community," said Price.
