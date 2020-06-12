State champion Somerset High School football team and two citizens have beem honored by newly installed honorary roadside signs, according to Amber Hale, public information office for the state Transportation Cabinet District 8 office in Somerset.
Ky. 1575 (University Drive in Somerset) has been named William "Bill" Ray Memorial Highway. The late Mr. Ray was founder of Modern Distributors, Inc. and Tru-Check, Inc., both headquartered in Somerset.
A "Home of Paisley Carrigan, Little Miss U.S. 2019" sign has been installed on Ky. 70. "On a national level, Miss Carrigan has represented our community with class and poise," commented State Senator Rick Girdler.
Signs on Ky. 80 and Ky. 2296 have been installed saying "Home of Somerset High School Football Team 2019 KHSAA Class 2A State Champs." Kaiya Sheron threw the game-winning touchdown pass to Tate Madden from 20 yards out to make Somerset a state champion for the first time in school history. Sharon has opted to play football at the University of Kentucky.
“Ceremonially naming roads and bridges is a popular tradition Kentuckians take pride in to recognize people and milestones that bring respect to the Commonwealth,” said Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray.
Fifty-nine honorary names were designated statewide and will appear on 13 bridges, 29 roads and 16 honorary locations. Signage will remain posted indefinitely unless otherwise specified in House Joint Resolution 105.
Senator Girdler was instrumental in getting the honorary signs installed on roads in Pulaski County and was lavish in praise of local honorees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.