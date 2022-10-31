Significant traffic pattern changes will begin today at the intersection of Ky. 461 and Ky. 80 in eastern Pulaski County, the next phase of an ongoing transformative project designed to reduce traffic congestion, improve safety, and ultimately support economic development.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the changes will begin today, Tuesday, November 1. They include lane shifts and travel on a ramp, necessary for the improvement project, which includes the replacing of the intersection at Ky 80.
Motorists should be prepared for the following changes:
• Southbound Ky. 461 traffic traveling to London will continue straight on the new alignment, cross the bridge and exit right to loop around toward London.
• Eastbound Ky. 80 traffic seeking to access Ky. 461 will continue straight onto the new alignment, cross the bridge and continue north toward Mt. Vernon.
• Eastbound Ky. 80 traffic traveling to London will exit right onto current KY 80 to continue east.
• Westbound KY 80 traffic traveling to Mt. Vernon will make a right turn at the current intersection onto old KY 461 and approach a stop condition to turn north onto the new KY 461 alignment.
Motorists should exercise extreme caution and are advised to slow down, avoid distractions and obey directional signage.
“The two biggest changes that they will see are, if you are traveling east on Ky. 80 from Somerset to, say, Mt. Vernon, you will just continue straight, no turning,” said Amber Hal, KYTC District 8 spokesperson. “You will just continue straight across the bridge, and it will take you right into Ky. 461.
“That’s a pretty simple little change, but that is one of the bigger ones,” she added. “The other biggest one that (motorists) will see is, traffic coming from Mt. Vernon wanting to head east on Ky. 80 to London, they will stay straight like they’re coming toward Somerset, they will cross the bridge, and then they will take an exit ramp right, which will loop them back around underneath the bridge to head east on 80. That’s the biggest significant change in this (stage).”
Both of those changes will be clearly marked for drivers, said Hale — “They have got plenty of signage out there,” she said — and they will also be permanent changes to the driving patterns at that intersection.
Drivers headed from Somerset to London however will still see some changes in the future.
Said Hale, “Right now, what they’re having to do is, say you’re going from Somerset to London. As of right now you’re just staying straight. Starting tomorrow, you’ll take a slight exit to the right. It’s not going to be a major change, but you will have to veer off to your right. That will be temporary until the other loops and ramps get built on that side. That won’t be probably until next spring.
“They might switch them back a little bit on some old pavements to do some work, but they’re starting to get to the point now, going deeper into the months, where they’ll slow down a little bit as far as any major changes,” she added. “This should be about the last major change until the first of spring next year.”
The date may be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseeable delays.
Hale said that projections are still looking to be completed in June of 2023.
Despite the drastic differences from what motorists were used to at the previously basic T-shaped intersection, Hale said motorists have so far adapted well.
“We’ve not had many complaints. I know I’ve seen some stuff on social media, but it’s actually been going really smooth out there,” said Hale. “We’ve not had any incidents. It’s just taken some getting used to.
“I hadn’t been through there in a while, and I came through there Friday from Mt. Vernon, and felt like I was in a totally different place,” she said with a laugh. “But it’s been a fairly smooth transition. ... Your basic everyday traffic through there, they are really acclimated to it.”
