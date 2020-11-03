Of the four contested races for Somerset City Council, the three involving incumbents all proved to be positive for them. The fourth race was a nail-biter that saw James Robin Daughetee come out ahead.
Daughetee received 1,870 votes, or 50.86%, over challenger Phyllis Orwin Lawson, who received 1,807 votes – 49.14%.
Daughetee, who has served on city council before, will be filling the Ward 6 seat left up for grabs due to the retirement of Mike New.
“I am proud once again to serve both the fine citizens and the great employees of Somerset,” Daughetee said of his win. “I will work hard to help Somerset to continue to progress towards a prosperous future for all residents. I thank my opponent on a good race and wish her all the best.”
In Ward 3, incumbent Jerry Wheeldon took 2,114 votes, or 57.03%, over challenger Jeff Wesley, who got 1,593 votes.
Wheeldon said he was pleased to continue serving on the council. He commented, “I’ve been there a long time, and I’ve enjoyed it. We’ve been progressive, and I’d like to see our city continue to grow. I think we’re doing a good job.”
After hearing the results of the election, Ward 5 incumbent Jerry Girdler said he was appreciative that the community had “enough faith to allow me to serve for another two years.”
Girdler took 2,275 votes, or 60.57%, compared to challenger Jeanette Hislope’s 1,481 votes.
“We’ve got a good council. I’m real proud to be on it,” Girdler said.
He added that he feels the council has been doing a lot of good things, and he wants to see the momentum continue, for the next two years and beyond.
The final contested race was in the 11th Ward, with incumbent Amanda “Bean” Bullock winning over challenger Teresa E. Singleton. Bullock had 2,026 votes, or 57.84%, over Singleton’s 1,477.
On Facebook Tuesday night, Bullock thanked the public for its support.
While none of the other eight council races were contested, the council will still see one new face in the crowd. Patrick Hunley ran unopposed in Ward 7.
He will be taking over for his mother, Donna Hunley, who has held that position for around 25 years. She decided not to run this year.
It appears that Councilor Jimmy Eastham of Ward 4 will continue to serve as mayor pro tem.
In accordance with the rules of the Somerset Council, the council member who receives the highest total number of votes is given the position of mayor pro tem, meaning that in cases where the mayor is unable to attend a meeting, that councilor will conduct business.
Eastham received 3,308 votes in his uncontested race.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.