A lottery ticket bought at a Somerset gas station turned out to be worth $55,555 for a Rockcastle County couple
According to a release from the Kentucky Lottery on Monday, Davey and Sharon Russell of Mt. Vernon drove to Somerset on June 19 and stopped at the north Speedway location on U.S. 27.
There, they purchased Kentucky Lottery scratch-off tickets — first, two of the $5 Funky 5's tickets, one for each of them. Sharon cashed in $15 she won on her ticket and picked out a $10 ticket along with another $5 Funky 5's.
"We figured since neither one of us won there might be a good chance this one would be a winner," said Davey.
Davey didn't scratch the Funky 5's ticket off right away, according to the release, but rather put it in the door of his truck. While leaving work the next day, he spotted the ticket and scratched it off to find a "5" symbol, indicating that he had won the prize automatically.
"I saw the five and the dollar sign and figured, I got my money back," said Davey.
Instead he uncovered four more fives, winning the game's $55,555 top prize.
"He walked in the door and had a big grin on his face and asked, 'Are you sitting down?'" said Sharon.
The Rockcastle County couple drove to lottery headquarters on Friday where Davey received a check for $39,444, after taxes. They told officials they don't have immediate plans for the winnings and are going to put it in the bank for now.
The Somerset Speedway location will receive $555.55 bonus for selling the winning ticket, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
That particular store has proven lucky for lottery players in the past — in 2017, Tanya Herrera bought a $1 million Powerball ticket there.
