MONTICELLO, Ky. — A Rockcastle County man has been arrested in connection with the theft of a truck Thursday night in Monticello.
Zachery Ramsey, 26, of Mount Vernon, was charged with receiving stolen property worth under $10,000, a felony, and was lodged in the Lincoln County Jail with no bond set.
Ramsey was arrested after two Dodge pickup trucks were stolen within minutes of each other, on South 1st Street and Hickory Hill Drive in Monticello.
Monticello Police Officer Joey Hoover responded to the complaints and 911 dispatchers provided officials locally and in nearby counties with details about the stolen vehicles.
An Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney from Rockcastle County reportedly noticed a man he knew from a previous case in a 2006 Dodge Ram that was stolen in Wayne County and contacted a Kentucky State Police trooper. A short time later, Trooper Hensley located the driver and truck near the Pulaski-Lincoln County line.
A 2004 Dodge Dakota that was also stolen Thursday in Monticello was recovered overnight Thursday night off Creek View Drive at Patriot Industries. Ramsey is reportedly a suspect in the theft of two other vehicles, a SUV and pickup truck, stolen last week from Chesney Street.
Monticello Police Chief Joe Bybee said an investigation by officers August 11 led to the recovery of a SUV in Stanford the same day last week's thefts were reported. The pickup truck has not yet been recovered. Anyone with information regarding any of the stolen vehicles is asked to contact the Monticello Wayne County 911 Communications Center or the Police Department Crime Tip Line at 606-688-7676. Callers may remain anonymous.
