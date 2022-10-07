When people hear the word “recreation” they typically think of relaxation, but for the Rocky Hollow Recreation Center recreation means a little bit of sweat and a whole lot of steps.
“We just wanted to keep people motivated,” says Rocky Hollow employee Hope Hastay.
Hastay helped organize the Steptember event, which the counted steps of the local walkers at Rocky Hollow Recreation Center. She and her “steppers” were able to walk 8,297,346—decimating their initial goal of 3 million.
“We thought a million steps would be a challenge,” said Hastay. “But then or director told us they’d meet that easily. So three million! And they by far exceeded that.”
Hastay explained the process of finding the total and the mathematics it entailed.
“On average about 2,200 steps is a mile,” said Hastay. “So we kept track of the miles. It’s 3,628 miles.”
Upstairs, Rocky Hollow has a jogging track that encircles the ceiling of the gym. Here, the “steppers” found their stomping grounds.
“It’s a really nice track. They do eight laps, and that’s equal to one mile,” said Hastay. “And a lot of them have little step counters so every time they make their lap, you can hear that little click.”
Hastay says that this type of exercise is easy on their joints.
“We have a lot of older folks,” said Hastay. “A lot of them use their walkers. That track up there is helpful for people who are at a fall risk.”
Hastay is passionate for the people she works with and enjoys seeing them improve their health and get active.
“I just wanted to do something different,” said Hastay. “We want to promote health, of course. We want to keep our regulars motivated and excited. We gave them a challenge, and I think they enjoyed it.”
“I’m impressed everyday. People are getting up, and they’re doing things. They’re not always happy to do them,” Hastay said with a laugh, “but at least they’re here.”
Hastay and others at Rocky Hollow often see people taken aback by what’s available at Rocky Hollow.
“We also get people in here who say ‘I had no idea this existed,’” said Hastay. “We want people to be aware that this is here. It’s getting colder. It’s winter. Personally, I want to hibernate.”
Hastay says facilities like Rocky Hollow gives people a way to get out of the house and get active in a safe and clean environment.
Most of all, Hastay enjoyed the event because she says it gives people a feeling of community.
“Many people come here because they get to meet ‘so-and-so.’ People have made so many great friendships here,” says Hastay.
