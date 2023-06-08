If there’s anything better to a kid than being out of school, it’s enjoying the sunshine with other kids and playing games. Rocky Hollow, the city of Somerset’s Recreation Center will hold a free fun-filled family event on Thursday, June 15.
Kids will be able to enjoy games as well as refreshments like hot dogs, chips, water, and popsicles.
Some of the games and activities include sidewalk chalk, foursquare, and limbo. There will also be an appearance from the Somerset Fire Department. Despite the hot weather, firefighters will not be spraying the kiddos with water.
“That’s not allowed anymore,” joked Amy Mink who works at Rocky Hollow and is helping to coordinate the event.
However, there will be some water balloons that the kids are free to chuck around.
Rocky Hollow has done many events like this in the past, which have included things like seeing Santa, inflatables, and after-school programs.
Mink has worked for the city for several years and initially started doing clerical work. Planning kids’ events is a different form of work, and Mink said she loves it.
Maintenance Supervisor for the Parks Department Scotty Sneed says that the main goal of events like this is to “give back to the community.”
“Just letting them be active,” said Sneed. “Let them get out from in front of the TV. Letting them go outside, get them some fresh air. Helping the parents and grandparents kind of some free activities to do throughout the day.”
Activities like relay races and catch are helpful in keeping kids active, says Sneed, and the city of Somerset has given people an opportunity to do so.
Other activities that Rocky Hollow has added include Steptember, which allows for Somerset residents to walk more and track their steps.
July’s “Red, White, and Books,” will give school children books to sharpen their young minds.
Thursday’s Kids Day event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will take place in the back parking lot behind Rocky Hollow Recreation Center.
