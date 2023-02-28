Rocky Hollow Community Center has held many important events for the community, and Saturday March 4 will be no exception.
Connecting for Kentucky Kids will take place and will operate as a fundraiser event for Broken Pieces No More Inc (BPNM).
Broken Pieces No More’s mission is to raise awareness for various forms of abuse, specifically child abuse, bullying, suicide, and domestic violence.
Executive Director of the non-profit Pamela Woodall has been working as an advocate for abuse victims for years. She wanted BPNM to focus majorly on Kentucky as Kentucky has the most cases of child abuse.
“Because of the horrific abuse that I went through as a child, it is important for me to do what I can to raise awareness,” said Woodall. “We’re a faith-based multi-service organization and we are to help decrease various forms of abuse, addiction, and human trafficking by closely following biblical standards.”
Woodall and her husband founded BPNM in 2017. The couple built up the organization by networking in the community through local churches and friends they had made over the years.
Connecting for Kentucky Kids will be BPNM’s first event of the year. They will focus on child abuse and all money made at the event will go back to helping fight violence against children.
As part of the event, performer Kevin Adams will be reincarnating the King of Rock and Roll himself—Elvis Presley. Adams has performed all over the United States as an Elvis impersonator and came with a heavy endorsement from Woodall.
“He does a very phenomenal Elvis,” she said. “He has performed in Las Vegas many different times… Kevin and his wife Carol are great supporters of Broken Pieces No More and they’re one of our top supporters and partners of our ministry… He really tweaks my heart when he does his Elvis impersonation.”
On top of a performance from Adams, guests can expect a lunch and a silent auction. Tickets come with a donation of $20.
The silent auction includes donations from Walmart, Avon, and local businesses.
“But if people don’t have that $20, that’s okay. We still want people to come on in!” Woodall said.
Woodall said that one of the attractions she’ll most be looking forward to is the Question and Answer session at the end of the event.
Said Woodall, “I’m looking forward to sharing my heart with the community to show up to find out more about Broken Pieces and find out what we can collectively do what we’re able to make a difference for all of our children.”
Continued Woodall, “Kids are only kids for a short time. Being a survivor of child abuse firsthand, the damage and the trauma that is experience from child abuse can and will last a lifetime if healing is not sought after.”
Woodall gave a very special thanks to Rocky Hollow “for always giving us a space to hold our events.”
