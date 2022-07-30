While search and rescue efforts are still underway in eastern Kentucky, state and federal leaders were working Thursday and Friday on providing relief funding and manpower to the region.
As of Friday afternoon, the death toll from the flood rose to 16, with Governor Andy Beshear confirming that children were among the dead.
Somerset Congressman Hal Rogers spoke out Friday, announcing that President Joe Biden had approved to expedite federal resources.
“[T]his expedited disaster declaration from the President means federal assistance will be immediately available to help our people in Eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said. “The work ahead is daunting for our communities, and federal assistance will be critical for the long-term recovery process. I am grateful for the strong support of the entire Kentucky Federal Delegation in raising Governor Beshear’s prompt request to the President’s immediate attention. As we address the crises in each county, I will work diligently to ensure federal assistance is maximized for our communities.”
The funding will be available to local governments and certain nonprofits in 13 of the hardest hit counties.
Rogers also offered his support to those who are dealing with the damage produced by the storms.
“In the midst of devastating storms like this, our first responders face daunting search and rescue efforts. I deeply appreciate the heroic work of our Kentucky National Guard and our first responders who have been responding across county lines to help move our folks to safe ground. Please join me in prayer for everyone impacted by this storm, especially those who have lost loved ones and those who continue to search for the missing,” he said.
Emergency crews worked on rescues Thursday and Friday in a region that saw record or near-record rainfall this week.
Gov. Beshear said that floodwaters may not crest in some areas until Saturday.
According to the Associated Press, National Weather Service meteorologist Brandon Bonds said the hardest hit areas received between 8 and 10 1/2 inches over a 48-hour period that ended Thursday. Some areas got more rain Thursday night, including Martin County, which was pounded with another 3 inches or so leading to new a flash flood warning on Friday.
In the North Fork of the Kentucky River, levels broke records in at least two places. A river gauge recorded 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg, more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record, and the river crested at a record 43.47 feet (13.25 meters) in Jackson, Bonds said.
While the area may get some relief from the rain Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service is predicting the possibility of more rain on Sunday.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.