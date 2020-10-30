Somerset’s own Congressman Hal Rogers is continuing to help his home state “SOAR” high by announcing accomplishments from one of the area’s driving organizations.
SOAR, or Shaping Our Appalachian Region, will now be led by Colby Hall, a native of Somerset. Rogers and Gov. Andy Beshear introduced Hall as SOAR’s new executive director this week during the 2020 Virtual SOAR Summit.
“Colby is one of many young, native Eastern Kentuckians returning home to make a difference in the future of Appalachia. His experience, charisma and vision for our region are a winning combination for SOAR as we move into a new chapter of innovation and economic expansion,” said Rogers, a longtime member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Kentucky’s Fifth Congressional District. “Our best resource in Eastern Kentucky is our people and it’s great to welcome Colby home to help pave the road ahead for this organization and our region.”
Added Beshear, “A son of Eastern Kentucky, Colby brings his passion for the region and its people to his role as the next executive director of SOAR.”
SOAR is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that that champions Appalachian Kentucky, working to expand job creation, enhance regional opportunities and identity, strive for increased innovation, and improve the quality of life in this area.
Hall graduated from the University of Kentucky as a Singletary Scholar with a 4.0 GPA, and has experience in both healthcare and business, previously serving as director of sales with FLS Transportation in Atlanta before coming to SOAR.
“I’m honored, humbled, and thrilled to be selected as the next Executive Director for SOAR. Having been born and raised here in the region, I’m very aware of the challenges we face. But I strongly believe Eastern Kentucky’s moment is now. We have what it takes to build a better future together and everybody has a part to play,” said Hall. “Congressman Rogers and Governor Beshear are a perfect example of the type of bipartisan leadership that’s going to be necessary to win. I’m looking forward to meeting as many business and community leaders as I can to hear what is needed to continue moving SOAR forward.”
At the virtual summit this week, Rogers and Beshear also announced more than $8 million in funding for eastern Kentucky to help expand health care and grow jobs. Two new projects in Pike and Boyd counties have been selected for more than $8 million in funding through the Abandoned Mine Lands (AML) Pilot grant program.
Pikeville Medical Center, if approved by the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement (OSMRE), will receive $4.27 million to expand and equip the PMC’s Leonard Lawson Cancer Center, while the King’s Daughters Health System expansion project will receive $4 million, if approved by OSMRE, for the purchase of health care equipment. This is expected to result in the creation of 250 full-time jobs and mitigate job losses and concerns about availability of care in the region after the closure of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital.
“These grants will bring real improvements to the lives of our people in Eastern Kentucky,” said Beshear.
Rogers has championed $540 million in federal funding for the AML Pilot program since 2016 — and $130 million of that has been awarded to Kentucky.
“We face some of the highest rates of health disparities in the country, so we must remain vigilant in our work to improve medical services and access to quality care in every community,” said Rogers. “Together these grants ensure that the people of Eastern Kentucky have a place close to home for the medical care they need, whether they have an emergency or face an extended battle with cancer. Ultimately, we hope to save lives and improve the quality of life through these two investments.”
For more information about SOAR, visit soar-ky.org or thereisafuture.org.
