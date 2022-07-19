Somerset's own Rep. Hal Rogers applauded a $4.1 million investment from the U.S. Economic Development Administration to construct a natural gas line in Wayne County to serve the City of Monticello and promote future economic development.
Wayne County is one of only seven counties in Kentucky without a natural gas system.
"Tapping into our natural gas is a great way for Wayne County to open new doors of economic opportunity in the Lake Cumberland region, while also providing affordable energy for local families and businesses," said Rogers, a native of Wayne County. "As we work to revitalize southern and eastern Kentucky, infrastructure improvements like this play a vital role in future business recruitment and opportunities in our rural region. I applaud the EDA for investing in this worthy project."
The project will be matched with $2.3 million in local funds and is expected to create or retain 254 jobs, and generate $30,000 in private investment, according to grantee estimates. This project was also supported by the regional planning efforts of the Lake Cumberland Area Development District.
"I am extremely excited for Wayne County. Receiving this grant is the first major hurdle as we work to develop a natural gas line to support business growth," said Mike Anderson, Wayne County Judge Executive. "We appreciate Congressman Rogers' tireless work on this monumental project for Wayne County."
This grant award is part of the Department of Commerce's $300 million Coal Communities Commitment.
