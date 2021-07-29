Congressman Hal Rogers voiced his opinions on two recently passed funding bills – one in which he was solidly opposed to and one in which he heartily supported.
House Resolution 4373, also known as the Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2022, passed Wednesday with overwhelming support from Democrats, but with the universal condemnation of House Republicans, including Congressman Rogers, who led the remarks against it.
The bill passed 217-212 along those party lines.
The motion sees a 12% increase in spending over the 2021 version, providing $62.2 billion for foreign and domestic programs. That includes $3.3 billion in aid to Israel; funding to Colombia to continue counter-narcotic programs that are to continue strategies “designed to reduce by 50% cocaine production and coca cultivation levels;” and provides $300 million for countering influence of the People’s Republic of China and the Chinese Communist Party.
But while some of that spending was looked at favorably by Rogers, he lashed out against what he called “unrestrained spending and unprecedented partisan riders,” including one section that removes language that Rogers said prevented State-Foreign funds from being used towards abortion practices.
"First and foremost are changes made to the long-standing measures that protect the sanctity of life,” Rogers said. “These are common-sense provisions that have enjoyed bipartisan support for decades. Of greatest concern is the removal of the most important condition in any State-Foreign Operations bill – that no funds can be used to pay for abortion.
“This change is unprecedented, but it doesn’t stop there,” he continued. "The bill also includes a permanent prohibition of the Mexico City policy, weakens the Kemp-Kasten restrictions on coercive abortion, [and] increases funding to U.N.F.P.A. (United Nations Population Fund), among many other controversial changes.
"… The bill also increases funding for the United Nations and other international organizations, while ignoring the need for long overdue and desperately needed reforms. The absence of conditions on the World Health Organization is particularly concerning given what we all know about their complicity in covering up the COVID-19 outbreak.”
Among the measures that Rogers applauded were the funding provided for security in Israel.
“The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas, and the looming shadow of Hezbollah and Iran, remind us all of the threats Israel faces to its security every day,” Rogers said.
"The fighting in Gaza stopped when it did in part due to the diplomatic efforts of Egypt. As Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken told the Committee, Egypt was vital to helping arrange the cease-fire and remains an essential partner for the United States in the region.
"While the bill maintains funding for Egypt at the current level, I strongly disagree with additional conditions on the aid,” Rogers said.
On Thursday, Rogers showed his support for an emergency bill that provides supplemental funding for the National Guard, U.S. Capital Police and Afghan partners of American troops who are withdrawing from that region.
That bill provides $2.1 billion in emergency funds and was passed with only 11 representatives voting against it.
Rogers said the bill would reimburse Capital Police and the National Guard for costs stemming from the January 6 attack on the Capitol by rioters attempting to prevent a congressional vote to accept the results of the 2020 Presidential Election.
"Our National Guard and Capitol Police were overrun with costs stemming from the Capitol attack on January 6th, and this bill reimburses the costs of training, military deployment, overtime for law enforcement and new equipment to improve safety measures in and around Capitol Hill. Without federal assistance, our National Guard faced a major shortfall that would have forced them to cancel critical trainings, impacting our overall readiness efforts," Rogers said.
"As American troops leave Afghanistan, this bill also provides funding to support the resettlement and transition process for our Afghan allies," he said.
