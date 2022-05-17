Another Primary Election, another win for Somerset’s Harold “Hal” Rogers.
Despite facing a fairly loaded field of Republican challengers for the Fifth Congressional District seat, four others in all — Jeannette Andrews, Brandon Russel Monhollen, Gerardo Serrando, and Dr. Richard Van Dam, the latter of whom is from Somerset — Rogers came out on top by a wide margin, picking up 80.56 percent of the vote (10,540) in Pulaski County.
No other candidate earned more than 870 votes; that was Manchester’s Serrano, with Van Dam close behind at 866. That was good for little more than 6.6 percent of the vote for each. Andrews had 496 votes and Monhollen 312 in the local polls.
“I am humbled to be chosen as the Republican nominee for Kentucky’s 5th District,” said Rogers. “It is a privilege to serve in Congress, and I promise to never stop working for the mountains.”
Though not all the counties represented in the state’s Fifth Congressional District had their results in by presstime — the eastern Kentucky region is one of six districts to send a legislator to the U.S. House of Representatives every two years — it was clear that Rogers had again heavily won the seat again not just locally but throughout the district. Rogers was first elected to Congress in 1980 — the same year Ronald Reagan was voted in as U.S. President for the first time — and has kept the seat ever since.
Late Tuesday night, with all but one county reporting, the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website had Rogers with 73,723 votes overall, and no other challenger with more than 5,280. Van Dam was trailing all other challengers across the district, with just under 3,000 votes.
While Rogers has been virtually unstoppable in local elections for decades now, he has faced some publicity challenges as of late, notably an incident from February in Washington where Rogers reportedly poked U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty (D-Ohio) in the back and told her to “Kiss (his) a**” after she asked him to put on a face mask while entering a subway train. Rogers apologized to Beatty following the incident.
Clearly, that situation presented no stumbling block for Rogers among his Kentucky constituents, and Rogers showed similar fire in a statement Tuesday night responding to his 22nd Primary advancement; he’ll face Democrat Conor Halblieb in November.
“Joe Biden and his liberal allies may want to destroy our way of life, but I’ll always fight for our pro-life, pro-gun values,” said Rogers. “This November, Republicans can vote to stop Biden and Pelosi, and put conservatives back in control of the House. Let’s keep the momentum going and stand up for our America First values!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.