Somerset's U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress, has been slapped with a $5,000 fine by the House Ethics Committee for failing to be properly screened before entering the House Chamber last week.
The incident took place on April 14, according to a memo from the U.S. Capitol police. The memo says that Rogers set off the alarm on a magnetometer at the Democratic door as he entered the House floor last week.
According to the memo, when a Capitol police officer attempted to use a hand-held metal detector on him, Rogers continued toward the Chamber. When the officer told the 83-year-old Congressman he needed to be screened, Rogers said, “Maybe later. I have to vote.”
Rogers did return after voting and asked what he needed to do to complete the screening process.
“The officer informed him that all screening must be completed before entering the chamber,” the memo says. Rogers is appealing the fine, the press release from the House Ethics Committee says.
Rogers, in a statement, said he would like the opportunity to explain the situation.
“On April 14, 2021, there was a simple misunderstanding on the House Floor after I went through the metal detectors to vote,” Rogers said. “I have filed an appeal with the House Ethics Committee, requesting an opportunity to explain the facts.”
Rogers is not the only Congressman to be fined for skirting the screening process, put in place by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi after the Capitol insurgence on January 6.
U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde from Georgia has been fined $15,000 for two separate incidents. He appealed both times but the fines were upheld. U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert from Texas was also fined $5,000. Gohmert's appeal was also denied.
Both Gohmert and Clyde, like Rogers, are Republicans.
Ironically, Republican lawmakers in early February accused Pelosi of breaking her own rules by averting the screening process.
Republicans serving on the House Administration Committee asked Timothy Blodgett, acting U.S. Sergeant-at-Arms, to impose fines on Pelosi. In a letter to Blodgett, which was posted to Twitter, they say Pelosi did not walk through the newly installed metal detectors upon entering the House.
"Yesterday, at approximately 9:59 am, multiple members observed the Speaker of the House entering the House Chamber without completing security screening," the group wrote.
"What was observed was a clear violation of House Resolution 73 and you are required by House Rules to impose this fine. Please inform us once the fine has been assessed," the letter continued. "We look forward to a prompt response to this inquiry."
Blodgett, however, told the Republican members that Capitol Police have not cited Pelosi for allegedly violating the protocol.
"Only the [United States Capitol Police] can determine whether an individual has failed to complete security screening as only the USCP has sufficient training to determine compliance with USCP screening procedures," Blodgett wrote in response to the letter. "I have directed that the USCP produce and provide unusual incident reports on any individual who fails to complete security screening without exception. I have not received any unusual incident report from the USCP concerning the Speaker of the House."
Clyde, in his appeal, alleged “serious and unanswered questions related to selective enforcement,” claiming that members “witnessed on numerous occasions multiple Democrats, including speaker Pelosi, bypassing security screening stations.” Clyde is taking his matter to federal court.
