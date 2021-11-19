Democrats pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities.
The bill passed with a near party-line vote (220-213) — leaving Republicans, including Somerset's U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, seething.
"Our nation is in crisis and American families are feeling the impact more every day at the gas pump, at the grocery store, and as we continue to watch the Biden Administration fail to address the mass supply chain failures at our ports," Rogers said Friday. "This bill does nothing to address those problems; in fact, it will only worsens them, taxing every family through more inflation and killing local jobs.
"The Democrats' so-called Build Back Better plan gives two out of three millionaires a tax cut, while raising taxes on the middle class and American businesses," Rogers claims. "It also paves the way for higher energy bills, by spending more than $80 billion to advance its Green New Deal, shutting down current American energy resources and targeting coal operations once again."
House passage marked a watershed for a measure remarkable for the breadth and depth of the changes it would make in federal policies. Wrapped into one bill are far-reaching changes in taxation, health care, energy, climate change, family services, education and housing. That shows the Democrats’ desire to achieve their goals while controlling the White House and Congress — a dominance that could well end after next year’s midterm elections.
The 2,100-page bill’s initiatives include bolstering child care assistance, creating free preschool, curbing seniors’ prescription drug costs and increasing efforts to slow climate change. Also included are tax credits to spur clean energy development, bolstered child care assistance and extended tax breaks for millions of families with children, lower-earning workers and people buying private health insurance.
“If you are a parent, a senior, a child, a worker, if you're an American, this bill's for you,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., underscoring Democrats' efforts to impress the public.
Biden and other Democratic leaders have said the measure would pay for itself, largely through tax increases on the wealthy, big corporations and companies doing business abroad.
But Rogers said Democrats have some "hidden agenda items" in the bill. The legislation excludes the Hyde Amendment, a long-time bipartisan provision that prohibits taxpayer funds from being used to pay for abortions. The bill also prohibits faith-based child-care providers from receiving funds for pre-K and child-care programs, imposing new federal Head Start restrictions.
"There are hidden liberal agenda items woven throughout this legislation, attacking faith-based policies and removing longstanding protections for a parent's right to choose the best child-care providers," said Rogers.
Rogers said one of the biggest beneficiaries of the bill is the IRS, receiving funding to double its staff and increase audits on American families. Nearly half of the predicted 1.2 million additional IRS audits will directly impact families earning $75,000 or less.
"While the IRS ramps up efforts to squeeze every dollar out of American taxpayers, the Democrats' plan also includes amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants," Rogers stated.
"And despite President Biden's claim that this bill would cost 'zero' for American taxpayers, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that the bill will add $367 billion to the nation's deficit," the Kentucky Congressman added. "The bill is irresponsible and will have a crippling impact on our economy."
The measure now goes to Senate, where cost-cutting demands by moderate Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and that chamber’s strict rules seem certain to force significant changes. That will prompt fresh disputes between Democratic party centrists and progressives that will likely take weeks to resolve.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
