There seems to be very little that brings together Republicans and Democrats in Washington. Honoring Hal Rogers is one of those rare things.
On Wednesday, the respective party leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives jointly hosted a reception at the nation's Capitol building to celebrate Rogers' status as the new Dean of the House.
Rogers, 84, became "Dean" — that is, the longest-serving member of the chamber — back in March, upon the passing of Alaska's Rep. Don Young. The Wayne County native and resident of Somerset, formerly Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski and Rockcastle Counties, was first elected to the House in 1980, and has been re-elected every year since; he is running again this November for his 22nd term against Democrat Conor Halbleib.
The Republican Rogers represents Kentucky's Fifth Congressional District in Washington, including most of eastern Kentucky.
Rogers had already earned the distinction of being Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress, eclipsing in September of 2021 the mark previously set by Democrat Bill Natcher.
In 1981, Rogers came to Washington at the same time as President Ronald Reagan. Rogers' time in the House would come to also see the administrations of George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and current president Joe Biden, and a number of historic events along the way.
Following the events of September 11, 2001, Rogers found himself leading the first subcommittee on Homeland Security in 2003. He would also take on the influential position of chairman of the House Appropriations Committee from 2011 to 2017, and most recently has served as Ranking Republican Member on the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee and as a member of the Defense Subcommittee.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer hosted the event Wednesday in Rogers' honor, and both also gave remarks on the House Floor in recognition of his accomplishments and decades of service to his home region.
"During his 42 years in Congress, Hal has represented Kentucky with pride, purpose, and principles. He continues to lead in Congress with a strong commitment to his constituents, working to improve their lives by passing important legislation like a bill to combat the opioid crisis. He has also led in Congress with a passion for the institution itself, reinvigorating regular order in the appropriations process, conducting thorough oversight that safeguarded taxpayer dollars, and serving with civility," said McCarthy. "As a leader, appropriator, and colleague, Hal has proven to be the definition of a Kentucky Gentleman and the embodiment of a Kentucky workhorse. This House is fortunate to serve with such a gracious public servant. And every member is fortunate to have him as our new Dean."
Said Hoyer, "I've known Rep. Hal Rogers since I first came to Congress in 1981. Although much has changed since then, Hal's commitment to the institution of the House and to his constituents has never wavered. His institutional knowledge and the many lessons he has learned over the years will surely benefit his role as the Dean of the House."
For his part, Rogers reacted by remembering some of the Congressional deans to come before him with whom he worked.
"I'm honored to be in such great company as Congressmen Don Young, John Dingell, and Jamie Whitten," said Rogers, Dean of the House. "The House is most respected when we practice bipartisanship. While each of us bring different beliefs and values, there is one theme that exists within all of us: a singular commitment to serving our constituents and doing all we can to improve the lives of the people at home, and to honor this remarkable institution."
As the most senior member of the House, Dean Rogers will swear in the next Speaker of the House.
