A $2 trillion economic relief package aimed at boosting the economy during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in a vote that was 219-212. Votes split largely along party lines – Democrats supporting the bill and Republicans rejecting it.
Congressman Hal Rogers followed fellow Republicans in voting against the bill, saying that too much of the money was actually going toward “liberal projects,” and less than 9% was actually going towards COVID relief.
"This bill isn't an American rescue package; it drives up our national debt, kills over one million jobs, fails to prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions and pays for pet projects in largely Democrat districts," said Rogers. "We still have $1 trillion of unspent stimulus funding waiting to be delivered for the American people from 2020, yet President Biden and Democrat leaders are blatantly using a national pandemic to bailout their friends in urban areas while the rest of the country suffers."
He continued: "We have a long way to go as our communities work to rebound from COVID-related shutdowns, especially in rural America. Right now, we should be focused on reopening our schools, getting people back to work, widely distributing the COVID-19 vaccine and ramping up efforts to revitalize our economy, but more than half of the funding in this bill will not be spent until 2022 or later.”
Rogers said that the plan would cut $30 billion from the Medicare program every year for 10 years, beginning in 2022.
This is due to a law called the Pay-As-You-Go act of 2010 (PAYGO) which states that if the stimulus bill adds to the national deficit, it could potentially cause spending cuts in areas such as Medicare.
Those cuts could be prevented with a 60-vote majority in the Senate to override them.
According to the Associated Press, the stimulus bill will likely have the same backing by Democrats in the Senate, with Senate Republicans likely voting against it. However, with the Democratic majority in the Senate, the bill is likely to become law.
