While the results are still technically unofficial, the outcome of the Republican 5th Congressional District U.S. Representative race is as good as gold. Somerset's own Harold “Hal” Rogers won in a landslide and will face Democratic candidate Matthew Ryan Best in November.
Rogers issued a statement just hours after polls closed in Pulaski and other counties around the state.
"It’s an honor to have the overwhelming confidence of the people of southern and eastern Kentucky,” Rogers said. “Over the last four decades, we have built strong partnerships and generated historic grassroots movements to impact the drug abuse epidemic, rebuild our economy in coal country, expand our infrastructure, create jobs, clean up our region and pave a brighter path for future generations. We have accomplished great things together, but there’s still work to do and I am grateful to serve the best people in the country. I would appreciate everyone's vote again in November to carry us into a historic victory."
The Kentucky GOP congratulated Rogers on his win, with Republican Party Chair Mack Brown saying, “Congressman Hal Rogers is an outstanding leader for his constituents and never stops fighting for eastern Kentucky. From economic development to fighting illegal drugs and more, Congressman Hal Rogers always works to put his constituents first, and we’re proud to once again help to send him back to Congress to keep fighting for eastern Kentucky.”
Best ran unopposed in the Democratic race for the seat.
So far here in Rogers’ home county, he has won 91.76 percent of the votes over rival Gerardo Serrano. Rogers’ total was 11,869 to Serrano’s 1,066.
Those are not the final totals, however. In this year’s primary, voters had until Tuesday to request mail-in votes. Votes submitted by mail will be counted as long as they are returned by June 27 and postmarked by June 23.
That means the final tally for some races, such as the Democratic race for U.S. Senate, may still be days away. Out of the 10 candidates competing for the nomination, two have become the frontrunners: Amy McGrath and Charles Booker.
Here in Pulaski, McGrath has so far earned 53.88 percent of the vote, earning 1,567 votes to Booker’s 984.
Other counties, however, showed Booker earning equal to or more than the number of votes McGrath earned, making that race closer to call and experts waiting until all the numbers are in before declaring a victor.
As of Tuesday evening, the Associated Press reported that with 48 percent of the state's precincts reporting, McGrath had 46 percent of the votes over Booker's 35 percent.
The same could not be said for the Republican side of that race. Just like Rogers, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been named the winner by the Associated Press despite not all precincts reporting.
In Pulaski, McConnell overwhelmingly beat out seven other candidates to secure the nomination. He has so far earned 10,889 votes, or 85.82 percent of the vote. The next highest candidate was C. Wesley Morgan, who has so far earned 583 votes.
The Kentucky GOP congratulated McConnell, with Brown stating, “Whether he’s fighting for Kentucky jobs, confirming judges or enacting the largest economic rescue package in American history, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is an invaluable fighter for Kentucky. We can’t wait to help Leader McConnell once again lead our GOP ticket to victory in November.”
For his part, McConnell stated simply on social media, “Thank you, Kentucky! Donate and help us win in November.”
