Even in the best of times, 9/11 serves as a sobering reminder of the threat of terrorism in the Middle East.
But in the wake of recent events in Afghanistan, the mere mention of that fateful date — 20 years ago next month — haunts any conversation to which it’s relevant.
In addressing the reclaiming of Afghanistan by the Taliban, an extremist Islamic organization the U.S. has been warding off for decades, Somerset’s own Congressman Hal Rogers had sharp words for President Joe Biden’s removal of troops from that foreign soil.
“The current situation in Afghanistan is a complete and total disaster. President Biden rightfully took responsibility for his decision, which now threatens the lives of U.S. Troops, our Afghan allies and Christians who are now in hiding,” said U.S. Rep. Rogers in a statement made Monday evening. “As we approach the 20th anniversary of September 11, 2001, we will likely see a Taliban flag flying over the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan. There may have never been a good time to withdraw U.S. Forces, but there was certainly a better way.”
Biden has drawn criticism for the manner in which the troops were withdrawn, giving the Taliban an opportunity to move in and capture Afghanistan’s capital Kabul over the weekend. Biden said the “buck stops with” him but defended his decisions on Monday.
“I stand squarely behind my decision,” said Biden. “After 20 years, I’ve learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw U.S. forces.”
Rogers, who like Biden has been in Washington the entire span of the U.S.’s presence in Afghanistan following 9/11 — a period during which Rogers led the first Subcommittee on Homeland Security, dealing with the specter of potential terrorist threats — clearly disagrees.
“I will have some tough questions for the Secretary of State, the Pentagon and White House for their inept evacuation of our personnel and our Afghan allies, and squandering our chances for a democracy in that forlorn country,” said Rogers.
In May, the U.S. began its ultimate withdrawal, with Bagram’s air base evacuated in July. Almost immediately thereafter, the Taliban moved in and started taking over major Afghan cities; on Sunday, Kabul was overtaken, and the Afghan government fell to the Taliban.
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Louisville called it a “botched exit” and a “shameful failure of American leadership” in a statement released Sunday.
“The rapid advance of the Taliban was expected after the US abandonment of Afghan security forces. The plight of innocent Afghans was predicted, and the challenges of safely evacuating US personnel and innocent Afghans have been magnified by our inexplicable withdrawal from Bagram Air Base. And the likelihood that Al Qaeda will return to plot attacks from Afghanistan is growing,” said McConnell. “Everyone saw this coming except the President, who publicly and confidently dismissed these threats just a few weeks ago. The strategic, humanitarian, and moral consequences of this self-inflicted wound will hurt our country and distract from other challenges for years to come.
“America’s two-decade involvement in Afghanistan has had many authors. So have the strategic missteps made along the way,” he added. “I have never hesitated to express myself candidly when leaders of either party threatened to put politics ahead of reality on the ground. But as the monumental collapse our own experts predicted unfolds in Kabul today, responsibility rests squarely on the shoulders of our current Commander-in-Chief.”
McConnell continued, saying that the U.S. could have avoided this “disaster” and still has the capacity to “dampen its effects,” but fighting off the threat of a resurgent al-Quaeda, the terrorists behind 9/11, will be more difficult without boots on the ground in Afghanistan.
“A proud superpower has been reduced to hoping the Taliban will not interfere with our efforts to flee Afghanistan,” said McConnell. “God knows what fate awaits vulnerable Afghans who cannot make it to Kabul to board one of the final flights out. Terrorists and major competitors like China are watching the embarrassment of a superpower laid low.”
As for Kentucky’s other U.S. Senator, Rand Paul tweeted on Monday, “More people should have listened to @RonPaul years ago,” referencing his father, the former Texas congressman and presidential candidate. The senator also shared a video of his father’s 2009 speech in which the elder Paul said, “What if our foreign policy of the past century is deeply flawed and has not served our national security interest? What if we realize that the terrorist threat is our consequence of meddling in the affairs of others and has nothing to do with us being free and prosperous? ... What happens if my concerns are completely unfounded? Nothing. But what happens if my concerns are justified and ignored? Nothing good.”
