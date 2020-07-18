Congressman John Lewis rose from being a son of Alabama sharecroppers to Civil Rights icon, as he marched alongside Dr. Martin Luther King in the 60s. When he was elected to Congress from Georgia in 1986, he continued his battle for equality for all.
Lewis died on Friday at the age of 80 and was remembered fondly over the weekend by Kentucky leaders such as Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
“I’ve had the distinct honor of serving in Congress with some incredible leaders, but Congressman John Lewis set a higher standard for courage, perseverance and compassion when he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1986," Rogers said. "His historic march for civil rights, justice and equality started long before his voice thundered through the legislative chambers on Capitol Hill. While this nation mourns the loss of such a spirited champion for unity and equality, his storied life will continue to resonate in the victories yet to come.”
Lewis was the youngest and last survivor of the Big Six civil rights activists who organized the 1963 March on Washington, and spoke shortly before the group’s leader, Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., gave his “I Have a Dream” speech to a vast sea of people.
If that speech marked a turning point in the civil rights era — or at least the most famous moment — the struggle was far from over. Two more hard years passed before truncheon-wielding state troopers beat Lewis bloody and fractured his skull as he led 600 protesters over Selma’s Edmund Pettus Bridge.
Searing TV images of that brutality helped to galvanize national opposition to racial oppression and embolden leaders in Washington to pass the landmark 1965 Voting Rights Act five months later.
“The American public had already seen so much of this sort of thing, countless images of beatings and dogs and cursing and hoses,” Lewis wrote in his memoirs. “But something about that day in Selma touched a nerve deeper than anything that had come before.”
That bridge became a touchstone in Lewis’ life. He returned there often during his decades in Congress representing the Atlanta area, bringing lawmakers from both parties to see where “Bloody Sunday” went down.
“Congressman Lewis’ place among the giants of American history was secure before his career in Congress had even begun," said McConnell. "This son of sharecroppers in segregated Alabama helped to found and lead the mid-century Civil Rights movement. As a student in Nashville, John organized groundbreaking sit-ins at lunch counters. He was one of the 13 original Freedom Riders, assaulted and arrested for insisting on integrated bus travel. And as Chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, John helped lead and organize the entire March on Washington at age 23 and addressed the massive assembly. John Lewis risked everything. He endured hatred and violence. But he kept working, because he was convinced that our nation had to be better.
“Since 1986, Congressman Lewis brought that same spirit of service to the Capitol," McConnell dded. "You did not need to agree with John on many policy details to be awed by his life, admire his dedication to his neighbors in Georgia’s Fifth District, or appreciate his generous, respectful, and friendly bearing."
He was a guiding voice for a young Illinois senator who became the first Black president.
“I told him that I stood on his shoulders,” Obama wrote in a statement marking Lewis's death. “When I was elected President of the United States, I hugged him on the inauguration stand before I was sworn in and told him I was only there because of the sacrifices he made.”
Although Lewis and President Donald Trump were not friendly, Trump ordered flags at half-staff at the White House and all federal public buildings and grounds, including embassies abroad and all military posts and naval stations, throughout the day Saturday.
“Saddened to hear the news of civil rights hero John Lewis passing. Melania and I send our prayers to he and his family,” Trump said via Twitter.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear also ordered flags to be at half-staff in Kentucky.
“I will never forget joining hands with John as members of Congress sang We Shall Overcome at a 2008 ceremony honoring his friend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.," McConnell said. "It could not have been more humbling to consider what he had suffered and sacrificed so those words could be sung in that place.
“Dr. King famously said 'the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.' But progress is not automatic," McConnell added. "Our great nation’s history has only bent towards justice because great men like John Lewis took it upon themselves to help bend it. Our nation will never forget this American hero.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
