Time is running out.
The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. Additionally, at some point in October the U.S. risks defaulting on its accumulated debt load if its borrowing limits are not waived or adjusted.
Rushing to prevent that dire outcome, the Democratic-led House passed the funding-and-debt measure Tuesday night, but Republicans are refusing to give their support in the Senate, despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis.
Somerset's U.S. Congressman Hal Rogers voted against the stop-gap legislation.
"Washington Democrats have been on a non-stop spending spree since the beginning of the year with control of the House, the Senate and the White House," said Rogers. "And now that the debt limit is at a record $28.4 trillion, they want the American people to come to their rescue by writing a blank check for the rest of the year, rather than working toward a fiscally responsible plan for the future.
"I strongly oppose this bill and this way of conducting business behind closed doors, refusing negotiations with Republicans who want to work through better ways to address our nation's debt crisis," Rogers added. "They are effectively removing the voice of the American people with their exclusive politics."
President Joe Biden planned to meet privately Wednesday with House and Senate Democrats as Congress worked to bridge party divisions over his big “build back better” agenda ahead of crucial voting deadlines.
The meetings at the White House come at a pivotal juncture for Biden's $3.5 trillion package as lawmakers struggle to draft the ambitious effort. With Republicans solidly opposed, Democratic leaders are counting on the president to galvanize consensus between progressives and centrists in their party.
Biden was also meeting separately with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the White House's communications team headed to Capitol Hill to huddle with other House Democrats.
“The time is now," Biden tweeted in a video Tuesday ahead of the White House sessions.
The House faces a deadline Monday to vote on the first part of Biden's plan — a nearly $1 trillion public works measure that was already approved by the Senate but has become tangled in disputes over the broader package.
Centrist Democrats support the slimmer bill but have raised concerns about Biden's broader vision — which entails revamping federal taxes and spending to make what the president views as overdue investments in health care, family services and efforts to fight climate change.
The $3.5 trillion package would impose tax hikes on corporations and wealthy Americans earning beyond $400,000 a year and plow that money back into federal programs for young and old.
House Speaker Pelosi has promised centrists a vote on the more modest $1 trillion public works package. That bill of roads, broadband and public water projects enjoys bipartisan Senate support and should easily pass the House even with growing House Republican opposition, but has become sidelined by the bigger debate.
On Tuesday, while simultaneously working to increase spending in the U.S., Democrat leaders announced their decision to block $1 billion from federal support for Israel's "Iron Dome" missile defense system.
This did not sit well with Rogers and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).
"A vote for this legislation is a devastating vote against Israel, one of our strongest allied nations," said Rogers, Kentucky's longest serving member of Congress and a long-time supporter of Israel. "Rejecting U.S. funding for Israel opens the door to new threats against Israel and innocent civilians.
"This vote marks a dark day in our historic relationship with Israel," Rogers added. "We have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with Israel in a bipartisan manner for generations, and we must not bow to the liberal extremists who attempt to demonize our long-held sovereign partnership."
Meanwhile McConnell was working on legislation in the Senate that would restore the funding.
"Our legislation would fund the government through December and it would restore the defensive assistance for our ally Israel that House Democrats stripped out to appease some of the worst elements of the far left," McConnell said. "As one frustrated Democratic congressman stated yesterday, ‘A missile defense system [like] Iron Dome defends civilians from missiles. Hence the name. Only in a morally inverted universe would this be considered a ‘controversy.’ That’s a House Democrat describing the actions of House Democrats.
“And our bill also removes the debt limit language that Democrats have known since July will not receive bipartisan support from Senate Republicans," McConnell added.
McConnell said since Democrats control the White House and Congress, it’s their problem to find the votes — though he had relied on bipartisan cooperation to approve debt limit measures when Republicans were in charge.
“As one of my colleagues put it succinctly: If Washington Democrats want to jam through trillions of dollars in reckless spending all by themselves, they can raise the debt limit all by themselves. If they want to do one, they’ll need to do the other. It’s that simple,” McConnell said.
The measure approved Tuesday night would provide stopgap money to keep the government funded to Dec. 3 and extend borrowing authority through the end of 2022. It includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief for the aftermath of Hurricane Ida and other extreme weather events, and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees in the fallout from the end of the 20-year war.
In the 50-50 Senate, Democrats will be hard-pressed to find 10 Republicans to reach the 60-vote threshold needed to overcome a filibuster.
The Treasury Department has been using “extraordinary measures” to fund the government since the last debt limit suspension expired July 31, and projects that at some point next month it will run out of cash reserves. That could force the Treasury to delay or miss payments.
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.