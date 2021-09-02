University of Kentucky President Dr. Eli Capilouto remembers the first time he realized the full scope of Congressman Hal Rogers' connection with his 5th Congressional District.
"I had been in Kentucky about a year and Congressman Rogers asked me to come to Somerset and speak to the Rogers Scholars," Capilouto recalled. "After I left, I was pulled over by a local policeman who told me I had an expired license plate. I told him I worked at UK and was just driving this car for the day and didn't know about the expired tag — he informed me it was still a violation.
"I said, 'you might find this hard to believe, but I'm the president of the University of Kentucky,'" Capilouto added. "He said 'I don't care who you are, you still have a license plate violation.'
"Then I told him I was in town because Hal Rogers wanted me to speak to the Rogers Scholars and he said, 'Ok, well get that taken care of when you get back to Lexington.'"
So it didn't matter that Dr. Capilouto was the Big Blue boss — but it did matter that he was here at the invitation of Hal Rogers.
"Everybody knows his impact," Capilouto said. "Hal Rogers is a Kentuckian who has made an indelible impact on people all across the commonwealth. His legacy has touched, and will continue to impact, generations of Kentuckians.
"He shares a common bond with everyone across Kentucky," the UK president continued. "He has a connection with people in his district. That connection is something he's never forgotten and never left behind. It's always in his heart."
On Thursday, Somerset's own Congressman Rogers became Kentucky’s longest-serving member of Congress.
First elected in 1980 from the 5th District, Rogers surpassed the late U.S. Rep. William Natcher for the longevity record. Rogers reached 14,852 days in office on Thursday, passing his former Democratic colleague from the state’s 2nd District, the congressman’s office said, citing the U.S. House historian.
Rogers, 83, who once held the powerful post of House Appropriations Committee chairman and now serves as ranking Republican of a key subcommittee, referred to himself as “just a country boy from rural Wayne County” during a statehouse ceremony Thursday marking the milestone.
Reflecting on his career, Rogers talked about sticking to his motto — “plan your work, work your plan” — as a key to his staying power and then looked to the future.
“If you stay with it, you’ll make it happen,” he said. “But you’ve got to stay with it for a good while. In my case, 40 years is not enough. I’ve got more to do. And more questions to ask. More promises to keep. More people in need.”
Rogers' former pastor at Somerset's First Baptist Church, the Rev. Bob Browning, said, "I'm at a loss for words to describe my love and appreciation for Hal and Cynthia Rogers."
Browning performed the wedding ceremony uniting Hal and Cynthia two decades ago and also gave the invocation for Thursday's ceremony in Frankfort.
"You have spent your entire career building bridges of goodwill and understanding, of hope and reconciliation," Browning said as he spoke during Thursday's ceremony. "You've been a problem-solver. I've known few people who are visionaries like you ... few people who can bring dreams into reality. You've done that over and over. I'm not surprised you've served 21 terms because you are respected, loved and appreciated. Thank you for 40 wonderful years."
State Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) called Rogers' career "extraordinary."
"Hal has represented the elderly, the middle-aged and the young — yet when he runs, no one calls him Congressman Rogers. They call him Hal," Stivers said, looking down at Rogers. "To me that says more than anything else about how you're perceived in your district. You're not a 40-year veteran, you're not the chairman of the appropriations committee, you're perceived as Hal. Our neighbor ... somebody we've known and somebody we trust. Those are the endearing qualities you have projected throughout your district."
Jim Host of Host Communications recalled being a disc jockey with Rogers at WVLK in Lexington. That relationship sparked a friendship that has spanned 62 years.
"Kentucky is the first state in the country to extend broadband into every county. That is largely because of Hal Rogers' work," Host said. "He's a superior human being and one of the best friends I've ever had."
Rogers said during his time in Washington, he has found that Kentucky is known for being in the Bible belt, for its horse racing, for its production of fine whiskey and for it's tobacco industry.
"So we're known for smokin', drinkin', gamblin' ... and religion," Rogers said with a grin.
In closing he had a little advice for the state legislators in attendance.
"I'm glad you decided to make a difference," Rogers said. "Plan your work and work your plan. Stay with it and you'll make it happen. So let's go get them."
