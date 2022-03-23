No one has served in the nation's House of Representatives longer than Somerset's Harold "Hal" Rogers.
It may seem an amazing thought that a rural lawyer from southern Kentucky could have that distinction, but it's true. Upon the passing of Alaska's Rep. Don Young last Friday at age 88, Rogers officially became the longest serving Congressperson in the country — not just from the Republicans but all parties.
"I'm humbled by the people who sent me there, and keep sending me back," said Rogers. "It's a great honor that they have given to me, and it's a chance to do things for people that I otherwise would not have had a chance to do — mainly, to recruit jobs, to keep people here (instead of) having to ship out our brightest and best because they can't find work here at home.
"My goal in life, frankly, was to try to recruit the jobs that would keep them here and improve the area — picking up trash, trying to stop the drug epidemic ... and so on," he added. "It's been a labor of love for 40-plus years."
Young's death means Rogers is now the Dean of the U.S. House of Representatives. Rogers noted that it's "mainly a ceremonial title" but it does obligate Rogers to swear in the newest House Speaker.
"That's the only officialdom that's involved, but it gives me a chance for me to maybe help the speaker on some difficulty he may face, moderation or trying to solve a problem," said Rogers. "... It's a title that, I'll be able to tell my friends, 'You're going to make the Dean's List.'"
Rogers is optimistic in his party's chances in this fall's midterm elections, and that he'll be able to swear in California's Kevin McCarthy, currently House Minority Leader, as Speaker of the House in the event that the GOP wins back a majority in that chamber of Congress.
"If the election were held today, I think we would win by a large margin," said Rogers. "Who knows what will happen down the pike? But I believe that we will re-take the House ... and perhaps even the Senate."
The confidence is based on polling numbers, said Rogers, and discussions among members of Congress.
Rogers recalled Young as "a great human being who didn't suffer fools gladly." The two knew each other and worked together for 40 years, and Rogers said it's hard to imagine anyone doing a better job of working for the people of Alaska over that time span than Young, who served since 1973.
"Don Young was one of a kind. They threw away the mold when they created Don Young," said Rogers of his late colleague, fellow Republican, and friend. "He was a former mayor of Yukon City. He was a tugboat operator on the Yukon River. His office was full of stuffed animals, on the ceiling and the walls. A real gruff-speaking guy, but a heart of gold."
Rogers said he'd like to emulate Young's time as Dean in particular, seeing to it that he's on the Republican Steering Committee, the group made up of House leadership that picks committees members serve on.
"It's obviously a very important place to be," said Rogers. "So I want to see that that continues, that I would be a member of the Steering Committee."
Rogers had already earned the distinction of being Kentucky's longest-serving member of Congress, eclipsing in September of 2021 the mark previously set by Democrat Bill Natcher.
As such a long-standing member of Congress, Rogers said younger representatives often come to him for advice or perspective — "I'm Dean only because of the length of time I've been there, so obviously I picked up a few ideas along the way, and I share those with the newer members."
First elected in 1980, Rogers came to Washington at the same time as President Ronald Reagan. Rogers' time in the House would come to also see the administrations of George Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, and current president Joe Biden, and a number of historic events along the way.
Following the events of September 11, 2001, Rogers found himself leading the first subcommittee on Homeland Security in 2003. He would also take on the influential position of chairman of the House Appropriations Committee from 2011 to 2016, and most recently has served as Ranking Republican Member on the State and Foreign Operations Subcommittee and as a member of the Defense Subcommittee.
Like seemingly all politicians, Rogers has seen his share of both supporters and detractors — notably, Rolling Stone Magazine criticized Rogers' record in a much-discussed 2006 article ranking the nation's "worst" congress members — but has proven virtually unstoppable at the polls, earning another term in Congress every two years like clockwork over the last 40 years and the confidence of voters in his home turf of eastern Kentucky in the state's Fifth Congressional District.
He's brought such entities to his constituents as environmental organization Eastern Kentucky PRIDE, anti-illegal drug activity outfit Operation UNITE, and region-enhancing projects like Southeast Kentucky Economic Development (SKED) and Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR). Somerset saw Rogers engineer the local placement of The Center for Rural Development and the National Institute for Homeland Security, as well as any number of highway improvement plans and other economic boosts over the years.
Rogers counts among his greatest achievements the Cumberland Gap Tunnel in far eastern Kentucky, the floodwalls built along the Cumberland River and other waterways, and serving as Appropriations Committee chairman — "Those stand out as a personal satisfaction" — but it's the friendships he's made along the way that he'll remember best perhaps.
"The personal contacts mean a lot," he said.
