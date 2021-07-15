Somerset's Congressman Hal Rogers attended a news conference on Thursday afternoon in Washington to show concern over the fact that the Hyde Amendment, which ensures taxpayer funds cannot be used to fund abortions, has been stricken from the nation's federal funding bills.
Rogers has served on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee for more than 30 years — and this is the first time the Hyde Amendment has been deleted from funding.
"I served as chair of this committee for six years — all of which took place during the Obama Administration, and four of those years we had a Democrat-led Senate. Never did we strike Hyde. Never," said Rogers. "There is simply no compromising on including the Hyde language because it saves lives. Plain and simple."
Rogers said the Hyde Amendment, which also protects healthcare providers from being forced to perform abortions, is an "historic, bipartisan pro-life amendment."
"Since this language was first included in 1976, over 2.4 million lives have been saved," Rogers said. "The right to life is guaranteed by the Constitution and vested in each human being. We must uphold that right in this committee by including this language and protecting innocent lives."
Committee Democrats removed the Hyde Amendment from the fiscal year 2022 federal funding bill for Labor, Health, Human Services and Education.
In moving the spending bill to the full House Appropriations Committee for debate and a vote, Democrats followed through on President Joe Biden's proposed budget, which also did not include the amendment. House Democrats had indicated they would go this route and in doing so have effectively guaranteed that abortion access will be a central focus of government funding negotiations between Democrats and Republicans — who have the votes to block the Democrats' measure from passing the Senate without changes.
As a senator, the devoutly Catholic Biden supported the Hyde Amendment over the years, but he reversed his stance in 2019 as he sought the Democratic Party's presidential nomination.
"If I believe heath care is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code," Biden said. "I can't justify leaving millions of women without access to the care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right."
Democrats and reproductive rights groups that have called for the measure to be overturned said it disproportionately impacts women of color and low-income communities. Specifically, the amendment makes it extremely difficult for anyone who relies on government-issued health insurance such as Medicaid to access abortion care. Under the Affordable Care Act, an expanded group of low-income Americans now receive health insurance through the federal government but can still face these specific restrictions.
On the other side of the aisle, Rep. Kay Granger of Texas, the top Republican on the House panel, warned that overturning the Hyde Amendment would "destroy decades of bipartisan work" on the committee and called it "out of step with the view of most Americans."
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell sided with his Kentucky colleague, Rogers, and slammed Biden for his flip on the Hyde Amendment.
"For decades, nearly his entire career, then-Senator Joe Biden was a reliable supporter of Hyde protections," McConnell said in remarks on the Senate floor Thursday morning. "But a couple of years ago on the presidential campaign trail, our former colleague changed his tune. He let the demands of the increasingly radical left overcome a principle he had held literally for decades."
McConnell went on to say that Biden's newfound opposition to the Hyde Amendment is "yet another way in which the administration has sold itself as moderate and unifying" but "is now spiraling way, way to the left."
The Republican leader stated that this illustrates the current state of the Democratic party.
"In today's Democratic party," he said, "there is no room to dissent from the far left's culture war, even in the modest, most standing, most popular ways."
Rogers attended the press conference on Thursday with Committee Republicans, as part of the Congressional Pro-Life Caucus.
"The majority of Americans agree – taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortions with their hard-earned tax dollars," Rogers said. "It is imperative that we demonstrate to the American people that we are listening to them and producing legislation that is reflective of their views.
"The respect for life is one of the founding principles of both our nation and of our healthcare system," Rogers added. "No system that subsidizes abortions can be said to fully live up to that principle."
