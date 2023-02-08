Somerset’s own U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers, responded to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address made Tuesday night.
Considering that the Bluegrass State’s contingent of legislators is largely Republican, particularly here in southern Kentucky, the response to the regularly-made speech, this time delivered by a Democrat president, was oppositional in nature.
“There is a growing distrust among the American people and a lack of confidence in national security and the economy,” said Rogers, currently serving as Chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science. “Despite his lofty view of the economy, Americans have felt the sharp pain of inflation over the last two years, putting many dreams and investments on hold.
“The President made clear that he has no plans of breaking past the radical left agenda to tackle the real problems facing America. Instead, he used scare tactics regarding the vitality of Medicare and Social Security,” he added, observing that American families have spent roughly $10,000 more over the last two years for groceries, gas, and other goods and services. “Make no mistake about it, Republicans want to work with Democrats toward commonsense legislation to drive down our debt and protect the future of this great nation and the programs that millions of Americans have paid into and rely on during retirement. Republicans have worked tirelessly to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security for generations to come while reckless Democrat policies drive them dangerously closer to ruin.”
Rogers’ reaction also states that over the last three months, 38 people on the terrorist watchlist were stopped by border patrol and they seized over 9,000 pounds of fentanyl at the U.S. southern border, and that despite rising crime rates as per the nation’s Department of Justice, federal arrests have decreased by 35% compared to 2020.
“National security must be a top priority as we move forward, whether we are stopping a Chinese surveillance balloon from openly gliding across military bases, cutting down on crime, or ramping up security measures at our southern border,” said Rogers, “we have a lot of work to do to make Americans feel safe again.”
Meanwhile, Kentucky Junior Senator Rand Paul responded on Twitter, saying, “Tonight, you heard a speech. (The President) called it the State of the Union, but let’s be honest. If you want the truth about the (State of the Union) after two years of a Biden presidency, just ask the average American family. President Biden congratulates himself for new jobs – Americans know that many of those were their second or third jobs struggling to pay for gas and food. He brags about economic growth, but Americans are looking down at the interest on mortgages and cars, and their higher bills. President Biden says we are safe, but our border is overrun on a daily basis, and now we see Chinese spy balloons freely crossing our country. President Biden’s first two years in office have been a complete and total failure for Americans. However, despite all of his failures, the good news is, America is resilient. The American people are resilient.”
In his 73-minute speech, Biden sought to portray a nation dramatically improved from the one he took charge of two years ago, when the reaction to COVID-19 resulted in a damaged economy.
“Folks, the story of America is a story of progress and resilience. Of always moving forward. Of never, ever, giving up,” Biden said. “It’s a story unique among all nations. We’re the only country that has emerged from every crisis we’ve ever entered stronger than when we got into it.”
“We’re not finished yet by any stretch of the imagination,” he declared.
The president took to the House rostrum at a time when just a quarter of U.S. adults say things are headed in the right direction, according to a new poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. About three-quarters say things are on the wrong track, and a majority of Democrats don’t want Biden to seek another term.
“You wonder whether the path even exists anymore for your children to get ahead without having to move away,” Biden said. “I get that. That’s why we’re building an economy where no one is left behind. Jobs are coming back, pride is coming back because of the choices we made in the last several years.”
As Biden, 80, prepares for a possible reelection bid, he sought to prove that his stewardship has delivered results both at home and abroad. He pointed to areas of bipartisan progress in his first two years in office, including on states’ vital infrastructure projects and high-tech manufacturing. And he said, “There is no reason we can’t work together and find consensus on important thing in this Congress as well.”
“The people sent us a clear message. Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere,” Biden said. “That’s always been my vision for the country: to restore the soul of the nation, to rebuild the backbone of America — the middle class — and unite the country.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
